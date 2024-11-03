Toddler tragically found in pond at Chachoengsao worker camp

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident unfolded when a one year old boy was found unconscious after falling into a pond behind a worker’s camp in Bang Nam Priao, Chachoengsao. Yesterday, November 2, the boy’s mother, a Myanmar national, discovered him missing after she had fallen asleep.

Desperately searching for her child, she followed a black dog, known to play with the boy, which led her to the pond, where she found her son face down in the water.

The incident occurred at around 4pm. A fellow worker, 38 year old Yongyuth, witnessed the mother’s frantic search and the dog’s unusual behaviour, leading them to the pond. Upon finding the boy, she immediately contacted the boy’s father, who was working nearby.

He quickly arrived and, with the help of others, pulled the child from the water, rushing him to a local health centre, Ban Sawang Arom. Unfortunately, the boy showed no signs of life at that point.

In a desperate bid to save their son, the parents brought the child to the Suwinthawong rescue unit in Chachoengsao, seeking assistance to transport him to Phutthasothon Hospital. Sasinate, a member of the rescue team, shared the parents’ distress.

“The child was unconscious, pale, and unresponsive, with no detectable pulse. Despite this, the parents urged us to attempt resuscitation, hoping for a miracle.”

Rescue personnel performed CPR continuously while en route to the hospital, hoping to revive the child. The urgency of the situation was palpable as they battled against time to reach medical aid, striving to restore any signs of life in the young boy.

The pond, situated about 50 metres behind the camp, was covered with duckweed, concealing its depths and adding to the peril it posed, especially to unsupervised children. This area was not a designated play zone, yet the proximity to the workers’ quarters made it accessible.

The black dog, which often played with the child, became an unexpected guide in this heartbreaking scenario, leading the mother to her son in his time of need, reported KhaoSod.

Upon reaching Phutthasothon Hospital, medical professionals took over the efforts to revive the child. The hospital staff, well-versed in handling such critical cases, continued the resuscitation attempts, employing advanced medical interventions in the hopes of restarting the child’s heart. Despite the bleak circumstances, the parents clung to hope, praying for their child’s recovery. Unfortunately, their prayers were unanswered and the child sadly died.