Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year | The Thaiger

Road deaths

Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year

PHOTO: U-Turn crash in Bangkok – Daily News

Daily news reports fatalities at the scene of accidents yesterday claimed the lives of 21 people. Yesterday was a busy day on Thailand’s roads at the end of a long weekend.

They say the numbers reported are only those that die at the scene. In reality, when hospital deaths and all regions report their stats, the figures end up much higher.

So far this October 554 have died at the scene of accidents resulting in a yearly total nationwide of 11,462. Thailand is recognised by the World Health Organisation as the fifth highest road toll in the world, per capita.

Figures are reported daily by Daily News who highlight the need to be vigilant at U-turns in their story about this air-conditioned bus (above)on Route 29 that collided with the back of a container truck.

Seven passengers on the bus were injured in the accident on Pahonyothin Road near the Kesri 5 housing estate in Klong 1, Klong Luang district north of Bangkok. The truck driver was trying to execute a U-turn at the time.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa

Patong

Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured

May Taylor

Published

4 days ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

PHOTO: Kamala Police

The Phuket News reports that an Indian woman has been killed, and her male companion injured, following a motorcycle accident in Patong.

The accident happened last night on the Patong to Kamala road. When police arrived on the scene shortly after 8.00pm, they found the tourists trapped under an SUV, with the 23 year old driver, Worachat Thapachetriwas, waiting at the scene.

The dead woman has been identified as 29 year old Indian national Pragya Paliwal, while the injured man is 27 year old Nitish Mishra, also from India.

Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew from Kamala Police says witnesses reported the man and woman heading south on the bike from Kamala beach while it was raining. Mr Mishra, who was driving, lost control of the bike, which slid across the road, into the path of the oncoming car.

Mr Mishra is being treated in Patong Hospital but there is no further information on his condition at this time.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Bangkok

Driver’s coughing fit cuts parts of Pathum Thani’s internet and power

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

PHOTO: Daily News

An 18 wheel truck driver has driven into a communications pole in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, leaving locals without electricity and the internet. The driver told the media that he drove his vehicle into the pole after losing control of the truck during a coughing fit.

44 year old Preecha was only slightly injured in the incident but told the media that he had been coughing for days. Some reporters helpfully suggested that he shouldn’t have been driving if he was still coughing.

The report was part of a Daily News campaign to raise awareness about the horrendous Thai road toll.

Wednesday was a better day that usual with fewer people dying on the roads than the daily average. 30 people died on Thai roads nationally but Daily News warns that these numbers are those that die at the scene of accidents. In reality the figures will be higher especially when all fatalities, both at the scene and in hospitals, are finally reported. Deaths at the scene this month, according to Daily News, are so far 404 people.

The total for the year stands at 11,313. Thailand is currently listed as the world’s fourth most dangerous roads, sitting behind three African countries.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa

Pattaya

22 year old woman dies after running into parked truck in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

PHOTO: Ruk Siam News / รักสยาม นิวส์

A 22 year old woman, riding alone on a motorbike with a group of four others on three motorcycles, heading home to a seaside resort, collided with the back of a ten-wheeler truck. The incident happened near the Ban Na bridge in Nong Prue at 3.30am early Monday.

Police say the truck was parked and sticking out into the road, the driver was asleep and the truck’s rear lights were off at the time.

22 year old Urairat Suksawaeng, a recent bachelor’s degree graduate from a Chonburi university, died at the scene, according to Ruk Siam News. Her friend following on another bike 50 metres behind was the first to find her student friend dead on the road.

“All four friends were in floods of tears”, according to the report in Ruk Siam News.

The victim had been working at a convenience store after graduating and was waiting for a more permanent position. Police arrested the driver of the truck, 48 year old Manop. He said he had stopped on the side of the road after battery trouble and was asleep waiting for someone to come and help him.

Police noted that the rear lights were not working on the truck.

SOURCES: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa

Trending