Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
PHOTO: U-Turn crash in Bangkok – Daily News
Daily news reports fatalities at the scene of accidents yesterday claimed the lives of 21 people. Yesterday was a busy day on Thailand’s roads at the end of a long weekend.
They say the numbers reported are only those that die at the scene. In reality, when hospital deaths and all regions report their stats, the figures end up much higher.
So far this October 554 have died at the scene of accidents resulting in a yearly total nationwide of 11,462. Thailand is recognised by the World Health Organisation as the fifth highest road toll in the world, per capita.
Figures are reported daily by Daily News who highlight the need to be vigilant at U-turns in their story about this air-conditioned bus (above)on Route 29 that collided with the back of a container truck.
Seven passengers on the bus were injured in the accident on Pahonyothin Road near the Kesri 5 housing estate in Klong 1, Klong Luang district north of Bangkok. The truck driver was trying to execute a U-turn at the time.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Patong
Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured
PHOTO: Kamala Police
The Phuket News reports that an Indian woman has been killed, and her male companion injured, following a motorcycle accident in Patong.
The accident happened last night on the Patong to Kamala road. When police arrived on the scene shortly after 8.00pm, they found the tourists trapped under an SUV, with the 23 year old driver, Worachat Thapachetriwas, waiting at the scene.
The dead woman has been identified as 29 year old Indian national Pragya Paliwal, while the injured man is 27 year old Nitish Mishra, also from India.
Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew from Kamala Police says witnesses reported the man and woman heading south on the bike from Kamala beach while it was raining. Mr Mishra, who was driving, lost control of the bike, which slid across the road, into the path of the oncoming car.
Mr Mishra is being treated in Patong Hospital but there is no further information on his condition at this time.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Bangkok
Driver’s coughing fit cuts parts of Pathum Thani’s internet and power
PHOTO: Daily News
An 18 wheel truck driver has driven into a communications pole in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, leaving locals without electricity and the internet. The driver told the media that he drove his vehicle into the pole after losing control of the truck during a coughing fit.
44 year old Preecha was only slightly injured in the incident but told the media that he had been coughing for days. Some reporters helpfully suggested that he shouldn’t have been driving if he was still coughing.
The report was part of a Daily News campaign to raise awareness about the horrendous Thai road toll.
Wednesday was a better day that usual with fewer people dying on the roads than the daily average. 30 people died on Thai roads nationally but Daily News warns that these numbers are those that die at the scene of accidents. In reality the figures will be higher especially when all fatalities, both at the scene and in hospitals, are finally reported. Deaths at the scene this month, according to Daily News, are so far 404 people.
The total for the year stands at 11,313. Thailand is currently listed as the world’s fourth most dangerous roads, sitting behind three African countries.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Pattaya
22 year old woman dies after running into parked truck in Pattaya
PHOTO: Ruk Siam News / รักสยาม นิวส์
A 22 year old woman, riding alone on a motorbike with a group of four others on three motorcycles, heading home to a seaside resort, collided with the back of a ten-wheeler truck. The incident happened near the Ban Na bridge in Nong Prue at 3.30am early Monday.
Police say the truck was parked and sticking out into the road, the driver was asleep and the truck’s rear lights were off at the time.
22 year old Urairat Suksawaeng, a recent bachelor’s degree graduate from a Chonburi university, died at the scene, according to Ruk Siam News. Her friend following on another bike 50 metres behind was the first to find her student friend dead on the road.
“All four friends were in floods of tears”, according to the report in Ruk Siam News.
The victim had been working at a convenience store after graduating and was waiting for a more permanent position. Police arrested the driver of the truck, 48 year old Manop. He said he had stopped on the side of the road after battery trouble and was asleep waiting for someone to come and help him.
Police noted that the rear lights were not working on the truck.
SOURCES: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Four metre, 15 kilogram king cobra found in a Krabi village
Thai High Speed Railway linking airports now to be signed off on October 25
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
Strong baht and divisive politics threatening Thailand’s economy
Saudi Arabia eases visa restrictions for US and European visitors
Toilet break goes wrong when trucks collide in Pattaya, injuring two
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
30,000 baht reward offered after prisoner walks away from Bangkok prison
21% of Thai teenagers are gambling
1000s flock to Hong Kong’s Chater Garden for pro-democracy rally
New controls on three toxic agri-chemicals take effect on October 20
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally”
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
- Events3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Journey back to Tham Luang in ‘The Cave’ – VIDEO
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
- Thailand3 days ago
European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht
- Thailand4 days ago
Wet weekend for most of Thailand