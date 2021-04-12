Songkran safety campaign Day 2: 357 road accidents, 30 deaths | Thaiger

Road deaths
Songkran safety campaign Day 2: 357 road accidents, 30 deaths
On the second day of the Songkran road safety campaign, officials report 30 deaths, 374 injuries and 357 road accidents, up slightly from yesterday. The week of Songkran is infamous for increased traffic incidents and is often referred to as “7 dangerous days”, prompting government officials to push a campaign to raise awareness and safety this holiday.
DAILY FIGURES
Sunday recorded 357 separate incidents resulting in 374 injuries and 30 deaths across Thailand. 87% of the road accidents involved motorbikes, while once again speeding and driving while drunk were the top causes of crashes, accounting for 34% and 24% respectively. 58% of accidents were on straight roads and 40% of crashes occurred on highways. 41% were in local community villages.
For the second day in a row, the majority of crashes took place in the late afternoon to early evening, with 27% of road accidents happening between 4 pm and 8 pm.
Roi Et was the province with the most accidents, 16 total. Nakhon Sri Thammarat had 20 injuries, the most of any province. Trang and Samut Prakan each had 3 deaths making them yesterday’s most deadly provinces.
TOTALS
After 2 days of the “7 dangerous days”, there have been a total of 56 deaths and 729 injuries reported from a total of 705 road accidents around the country. Nakhon Sri Thammarat now holds the unenviable record of most accidents, with a total of 27 so far.
The southern province also reported the most injuries, tied only with neighbouring Surat Thani, both having 31 injuries. Bangkok and Samut Prakan are tied with 4 deaths each.
These numbers are lower than average for Thailand, mostly due to the sheer reduction of travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hopefully the “Happy Songkran, Safe driving, Stay safe from Covid-19” campaign will encourage people to stay safe and keep these figures low.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Road deaths
1st day of Songkran road safety campaign – 356 injuries, 25 deaths
The Songkran road safety campaign is off to a moderate start with a reported 25 deaths and 356 injuries across Thailand on Saturday. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general reports that there were 348 road accidents in the country on the first day of the campaign.
Though the figures don’t sound like an achievement, they are actually a fair bit lower than the average road death toll each day in Thailand throughout the year. Officials say that the real rush back home for the annual holiday will probably be tomorrow.
About 83% of the accidents involved motorbikes, 7.5% involved pick-up trucks and 4% were with cars. The biggest percentage of incidents happened between 4 and 8 pm, with 28% of accidents occurring in the late afternoon and early evening. Around 20% of crashes were between 8 am and noon, and 17% between noon and 4 pm.
Speeding is the number one cause of traffic accidents, with 32% of incidents a result of people driving too fast. Sudden lane switches, regardless of speed, contributed to about 20% of crashes. Alcohol was another major contributing factor, with intoxicated drivers involved in 23% of accidents that were attributed to drink-driving.
Bangkok, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai saw 2 fatalities on the roads of each province, while Phatthalung province in Southern Thailand had 22 injuries from 20 traffic accidents, the most in any province in Thailand.
As part of the Songkran road safety campaign, 342,000 cars, trucks and motorbikes were stopped and inspected by over 60,000 officials across Thailand yesterday. There are 1.913 main road checkpoints set up throughout the entire country. More than 58,000 citations were handed out to drivers for many different infractions, notably over 16,000 drivers were caught without a license and nearly 15,000 people were violating Thailand’s helmet laws by riding without one.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Road deaths
Thailand road accidents cost 500 billion baht per year
Thailand is notorious for its road and driving conditions, and a disproportionate number of driving accidents. The World Health Organisation now reports that road accidents cost an estimated 500 billion baht in 2019 alone. The WHO report placed Thailand as the number one country in ASEAN with a 32.7 per cent death rate, the highest in Southeast Asia. The Road Accident Victims Protection Co explains that the WHO calculates the financial damages of driving deaths in different countries around the world. Thailand’s 500 billion baht loss amounts to about 3 per cent of the country’s entire 2019 gross domestic product of 16.87 trillion baht.
By analyzing statistics and making projections about road deaths from 2021 to 2027, the estimates during the next 6 years that Thailand is facing an average of about 15,400 deaths per year in the best case, and looking a worst case scenario of over 18,600 deaths per year in traffic accidents. Adding an extra depressing edge to this gruesome statistic, the report shows that nearly 40% of those killed in traffic accidents are the heads of households. With the loss of the family head, an average of 2.43 people per death lose the support of their primary family earner, putting them in peril. The death of younger household leaders, and other untimely and unnatural deaths also may contribute in the longterm to a disparity in an aging population.
2020 saw a strong drop in road accidents and deaths, from 22,000 in 2019 to just under 18,000 fatalities, though this drop is mainly due to the national lockdown in April and general decrease in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If Covid-19 improves in the coming month and the country springs back to life, the number of deaths are likely to spring back as well. Estimates show that road fatalities could return to 19,000-20,000 in all of 2021, which is about 1 death every 26 minutes. Worldwide about 317,000 people die in driving accidents every year, or about 1 every 23 seconds.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Road deaths
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
A Thai man has died after over shooting a curb and hitting a tree in Phuket Town last night. 36 year old Narongchai Samat, from Phang Nga, became the 23rd person to die on Phuket roads this year. Phuket City Police were called around 10:15pm last night, to the scene of the accident, which was near the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Damrong Road.
Police say witnesses told them he was riding at speed along the road, which was slippery from rain. They say he overshot the curve, hitting a large tree. They say his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examinations and it was released to his family so they could hold a funeral for him.
Meanwhile, officials set a target of 0 fatalities this week on Phuket’s roads for the upcoming 7 days of Danger road-safety campaign that will run over this Songkran holiday, or Thai New Year. The campaign will be enforced from April 10-16. Since January, 3,912 people have been killed and 255,656 have been injured on Thailand’s roads, according to the Thai Road Safety Committee website.
In Phuket alone, 23 people have died and 3,380 have been injured in road accidents since the start of the new year. During Songkran, the roads become dangerously wet as water-splashing and water-fights consume the country as they ring in the Thai New Year, but this year water-splashing is banned due to Covid-19 restrictions that aim to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran safety campaign Day 2: 357 road accidents, 30 deaths
2 emergency decrees provide businesses financial help
The Thaiger joins forces with Masii to bring you hassle-free Thailand re-entry packages and much more
37 Thai provinces now imposing restrictions for travel from Bangkok and some surrounding provinces
Covid UPDATE: 985 new infections in Thailand, a small rise since yesterday
Proposals to get rid of 90 day reporting and ease investment rules in Thailand
Understanding Covid-19 UK variant as it hits Thailand
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants
Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios
Environmentalists criticise Netflix fishing doco for inaccuracies and misinformation
Thai businesses frustrated over limited choice of vaccines, slow pace of rollout
1st day of Songkran road safety campaign – 356 injuries, 25 deaths
Thailand road accidents cost 500 billion baht per year
Songkran activities cancelled in Ayutthaya due to Covid-19
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
Khon Kaen hospital’s 2 Covid-19 infected doctors limit services
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
- Hot News1 day ago
Condolences from Thailand to UK on Prince Philip’s death
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
- Myanmar2 days ago
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants