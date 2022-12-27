Road deaths
Screening for drunk driving to reduce new year holiday road deaths
Drunk driving is a fairly constant problem in Thailand, like many other places worldwide. It’s so prevalent during the holiday season, that Phuket holds an annual road safety campaign known as ‘Seven Days of Danger.’ The campaign is held around the new year holiday from December 29 to January 4. The government announced new strict screening of drivers over the holiday period in an attempt to reduce the number of road deaths.
The Ministry of Interior and the police are under orders to check drivers to make sure they are following all traffic laws and not under the influence of alcohol, according to a deputy government spokesperson. The government has vowed to punish anyone caught driving drunk or violating the law.
Last year, the dangerous new year holiday week brought with it 333 road deaths and 2,672 people injured in a total of 2,707 traffic accidents. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation released data that showed 29.51% of those accidents involved alcohol and drunk driving. The Court of Justice said that as many as 15,000 people were cited for drunk driving during the last new year holidays.
Government officials, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, stated that they expect a considerable increase in people travelling out of the city now that Covid-19 restrictions have all been lifted. They fear that with the increased number of travellers there will be an increase in accidents, drunk driving incidents, and road deaths.
The prime minister went further than reactive measures and asked local officials to create a plan to try to limit or control how much booze people drink over the holiday. They plan on inspecting venues that are selling alcohol to patrons. Bars and nightlife entertainment venues will be scrutinized to make sure that they are closing at the correct legal time, and not selling alcohol to underage drinkers.
According to Nation Thailand, the government spokesperson said that anyone caught and cited for drunk driving will be sent to rehabilitation centres after the new year holiday.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Downhill cycling banned in Doi Inthanon National Park
Bridge connecting Koh Samui to mainland Thailand to open in 2029
China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Screening for drunk driving to reduce new year holiday road deaths
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!
Fireworks and sky lanterns still illegal in Phuket
Thai man fakes his own death in unique marriage proposal
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Destinations1 day ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand1 day ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Crime1 day ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Crime4 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Recent comments: