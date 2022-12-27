Thailand
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Bangkok has been hailed as one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve while riverside shopping mall ICONSIAM is recommended as the No.1 spot to enjoy a fireworks display and countdown to the upcoming new year.
US multinational news channel CNN produced a list of 10 Great Places to Spend New Year’s Eve. The list included the 10 best destinations around the world to visit for a memorable New Year’s Eve experience. The great places mentioned in the list include Sydney, Taipei, Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town, Rome, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, and Las Vegas.
CNN also recommended its viewers and readers experience the fireworks show and Chao Phraya River views at the ICONSIAM shopping mall. Some 30,000 fireworks will be featured along the 1,400 metres Chao Phraya River together with concerts from leading Thai artists and Mark Tuan from the South Korean boy band GOT7.
Two sky bars, Sky Beach Bangkok, which is the highest rooftop bar in the capital, and Sirocco, were also recommended for those who love panoramic views with a drink in hand.
Wat Pho, or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, is the recommended location to make a merit on January 1 for a good start to the year for anyone who wants to celebrate the new year like a local.
Another major countdown event in Bangkok will be hosted at Asiatique The Riverfront, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, and Mega Bangna shopping mall. The must-visit events outside of Bangkok include the New Year’s Eve fireworks event at Pattaya, Patong Countdown 2023 in Phuket, and Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2023.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!
Fireworks and sky lanterns still illegal in Phuket
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thai man fakes his own death in unique marriage proposal
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Scientists discover secret of see-thru frogs
Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Destinations1 day ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand1 day ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Crime4 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
-
Crime23 hours ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West