Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve

Bangkok has been hailed as one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve while riverside shopping mall ICONSIAM is recommended as the No.1 spot to enjoy a fireworks display and countdown to the upcoming new year.

US multinational news channel CNN produced a list of 10 Great Places to Spend New Year’s Eve. The list included the 10 best destinations around the world to visit for a memorable New Year’s Eve experience. The great places mentioned in the list include Sydney, Taipei, Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town, Rome, London, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, and Las Vegas.

CNN also recommended its viewers and readers experience the fireworks show and Chao Phraya River views at the ICONSIAM shopping mall. Some 30,000 fireworks will be featured along the 1,400 metres Chao Phraya River together with concerts from leading Thai artists and Mark Tuan from the South Korean boy band GOT7.

Two sky bars, Sky Beach Bangkok, which is the highest rooftop bar in the capital, and Sirocco, were also recommended for those who love panoramic views with a drink in hand.

Wat Pho, or the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, is the recommended location to make a merit on January 1 for a good start to the year for anyone who wants to celebrate the new year like a local.

Another major countdown event in Bangkok will be hosted at Asiatique The Riverfront, CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, and Mega Bangna shopping mall. The must-visit events outside of Bangkok include the New Year’s Eve fireworks event at Pattaya, Patong Countdown 2023 in Phuket, and Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2023.