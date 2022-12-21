Phuket
Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
Phuket is getting ready for the annual road safety campaign known as ‘Seven Days of Danger.’ The campaign will be held around the New Year from December 29 to January 4.
Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan chaired a meeting about the campaign at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday.
Officials will use various strategies to improve road safety during the campaign. These include prosecuting traffic law violators with maximum penalties, in order to pressure drivers to obey laws.
Other strategies will include:
- Marking lines on roads for drivers to slow down while approaching crosswalks
- Making traffic markings clear
- Making warning signs and symbols clearly visible to drivers and pedestrians to reduce speed in “tight situations” where there is busy traffic or obstructions.
Although the official ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ are December 29 to January 4, the public relations campaign will last from December 1-21. There will also be a ‘pre-intensive control period’ from December 22-28.
An event to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Accident Victims 2022 will be held on December 26.
After the ‘Seven Days’ period, the campaign will conclude with ‘intensive control’ from January 5-11.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand was ranked the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. About 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.
Part of the effort by Thai officials includes holding road safety campaigns. The country also holds campaigns for ‘Seven Dangerous Days of Songkran.’ The Thai new year holiday period is both the busiest and the most dangerous each year as Thais head home for family festivities. On the first day of the Songkran campaign this year, the court issued 459 fines, 328 of which were for drink driving cases.
Can the ‘Seven Days’ campaigns help change the situation of Thailand’s deadly driving?
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Navy ship sinks in Thailand: ‘There weren’t enough life jackets on board’
Digital Homecare Platform SAIJAI Unveils “Hospitality Staffing” Solution for Hotels as Industry Grapples with Severe Manpower Crisis
Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
What $150,000 buys you for a 2 bedroom condo in Bangkok
Taxi forgets and drives off leaving tourist at gas station | GMT
Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand: 77 rescued, 4 dead, 24 missing
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Twitter poll respondents tell Musk to step down, so he changes rules
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Education4 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
World2 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
-
South3 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand