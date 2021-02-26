Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
A group of holiday road trippers from Pathum Thani got a horrifying surprise after finding a partial human body underneath one of their cars. The group was on their way to Koh Chang when they stopped at a petrol station this morning in the eastern province of Khao Saming.
The 10 holidaymakers reported the discovery at Sawang Sawai PTT petrol station at 6:30am. Police and rescue workers say the body was trapped under a Honda Jazz. They say there was no damage to the car as it appeared the car did not have an accident.
The driver of the car says he and 9 of his friends were travelling together in 4 cars, when they stopped at the petrol station to take a break. It was then that one of his friends noticed what looked like a body of some sort beneath his car. Media reports say there was an arm, legs, and torso found under the car, but no head.
The driver says they thought the body was a dead animal carcass and slowly backed up the car, only to find a partial human body. About 3 to 4 kilometres earlier, he said they all saw what they thought was a dog carcass on the road, but it was dark and could not clearly see what it was.
Their accounts stack up to what Swang Boonchuay rescue foundation confirmed as it arrived a couple of hours earlier to the scene of an accident in Chanthaburi province. Their search turned up nothing but then the team went out again a bit later and found human body parts scattered along Sukhumvit Road.
Police say they will examine the driver’s car while he is on holiday in which he will return afterwards to collect it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
A 25 year old man has been arrested in the eastern town of Si Racha, after he allegedly confessed to killing his 1 year old step-daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. The Pattaya News reports that Worakit Jitprasong told police he didn’t mean to kill the child, only to stop her crying.
Officers who arrived at the property in the sub-district of Bang Phra found the heavily bruised body of the baby and believe she died at least an hour before they got there. The baby’s mother, Warangkana Kietprasong, was crying by her daughter’s body. It’s understood she told police that her husband, Worakit, step-father to the baby, had jealous tendencies and had accused her of being involved with another man.
“I have lived with my new husband Worakit Jitprasong for a year. I had a daughter with my ex-husband. Worakit has been jealous lately and accused me that I was having a relationship with another man. He started to assault me in a fit of rage. My daughter started crying which made him angrier and he began to hit her as well. My daughter did not survive his blows as he kept hitting her due to being furious that she would not stop crying.”
Meanwhile, in his statement to police, Worakit has reportedly admitted to killing the baby, but says it was not intentional.
“The baby kept looking at me and would not stop crying despite me warning many times to stop. That made me enraged. I didn’t mean to kill the child, I only wanted her to stop crying.”
The man has been taken into custody on charges of murdering a minor.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
The governor of the eastern Thai province of Rayong has given the go-ahead for bars and other entertainment venues to re-open after they were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The province has now gone 9 days without a new case of the virus. On February 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration changed Rayong’s status from red to orange, making it a “control zone”.
Technically, bars could have re-opened at that stage, along with gyms, cinemas, and schools. However, a cautious governor chose to only re-open schools at the time, meaning Rayong was the only orange zone where bars and entertainment venues remained shut. Many residents were unhappy with the governor’s decision, saying they were losing money while still being able to travel to nearby Pattaya for a drink and to frequent nightlife venues that were open.
With the latest lifting of restrictions in the Rayong, nearly all shuttered businesses have been allowed to reopen, with the exception of cock-fighting and fish-fighting venues, due to the illegal gambling associated with such events. Illegal gambling dens are blamed in part for the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.
Bars and other entertainment venues are permitted to remain open until 11pm, while restaurants can once more sell alcohol and offer in-house dining. However, all venues must enforce Covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mask wearing, as well as ensuring customers check in with the Thai Chana app.
Meanwhile, Bangkok remains a red zone, with all bars and entertainment venues still closed and the sale of alcohol in restaurants banned.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Massage workers in Pattaya call for reopening of spas and massages shops
A group of about 50 workers from Pattaya massage shops and spas gathered together to call for the reopening of their businesses after being closed for the past month due to Covid-19 restrictions. The group called themselves the “Pattaya Health Massage” presented a letter signed by 60 massage shops, spas and gyms to Bang Lamung District Sheriff this morning.
Chon Buri is listed as a “high risk” area with maximum restrictions. Many nonessential businesses in the province have been closed including massage shops, spas and gyms.
Now that Chon Buri has gone 5 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 infection, the workers say it’s time for businesses, like massage shops and spas, to reopen.
The workers also raised the point that other provinces and districts across Thailand are loosening restrictions as the number of active cases continues to drop. The workers also said that there are no Covid-19 clusters or major outbreaks related to massage shops or fitness venues.
Bang Lamung District Sheriff Amnat Charoensri met the protesters and collected the petition and says he understands that many people need to get back to work to earn income. Local officials are expected to hold a meeting within the next week to potentially loosen restrictions.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
