Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO

Nothing speaks more ‘private’ and ‘vacation’ than enjoying the beachfront view with a balcony pool and luxurious room. Follow Chris, as he (along with his family) takes you on a private get away in Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations on the Gulf of Thailand coast, for both tourists and locals.

*our vlogger’s stay at the BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin was complimentary*

Link to the Beachclub’s website HERE.

Thailand

Strong surf hits Prachuap Khiri Khan beach

Avatar

Published

2 months ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

Strong surf hits Prachuap Khiri Khan beach | The Thaiger
Strong surf in Prachuap Khiri Khan

High waves, peaking at 2 to 4 metres, hit Prachuap Khiri Khan’s coastal beaches, gushing over the breakwater and flooding some spots of the beachside road.

Beachfront shops and restaurants have been temporarily closed while all on-water activities are prohibited in the affected areas. Over 100 fishing boats and small boats have moored in the areas around the Khao Ta Mong Lai Mountains to shelter from the strong winds.

Swimming and other water activities are prohibited at Bang Saphan district’s Ban Krut Beach, one of the province’s most popular tourist destinations, due to the dangerous conditions.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor recently warned coastal residents about the potentially dangerous strong winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued warnings yesterday that the strong northeast monsoon that prevailed in the Gulf of Thailand and the South might cause strong winds and high waves.

SOURCE: Matichon Online

Hua Hin

Children injured on Hua Hin carnival ride, no safety certification submitted

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 months ago

on

Monday, November 30, 2020

By

Children injured on Hua Hin carnival ride, no safety certification submitted | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

3 children were injured when a carnival ride malfunctioned at the Hua Hin Red Cross Festival in Prachuap Khiri Khan. The required safety certification was not submitted and local officials are investigating, according to Mayor Nopphon Wutthikul. Carnival rides now are closed for the duration of the festival.

“Preliminary inspection revealed that they had yet to submit safety certification signed by licensed engineers from related government agencies. We will further investigate this matter to find out if there was misconduct by any official.”

The children were on an octopus amusement ride when the hydraulics system failed. Children rode in colourful cars attached to arms that arch and connect to a central axis, resembling the shape of an octopus. The central axis spins and goes up and down.

10 children were on the ride around 10pm Friday when the hydraulics system broke, according to the festival organiser Pannee Klomtheri. A Facebook user made a post saying she saw the ride collapse. Pannee says the injuries are not serious.

“Three children were injured and were sent to Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital with some bruises. Doctors said all the kids are now fine. There was no death caused by the incident.”

Pannee says the octopus ride and other nearby rides will be closed while local officials inspect the site. The festival ends on December 6.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Drugs

Burmese man busted with 20 kilograms of kratom

The Thaiger

Published

3 months ago

on

Sunday, November 15, 2020

By

Burmese man busted with 20 kilograms of kratom | The Thaiger

A Myanmar man has been busted with 20 kilograms of kratom after he illegally crossed a natural border into Thailand in the southern Muang district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Border patrol police and administrative officials were patrolling Ban Hup Phueng, a village near the natural pass on the Myanmar border, when they noticed a man walking with a shoulder bag.

45 year old San Nyunt was then arrested after police found his shoulder bag containing the kratom leaves. Kratom, is a mild narcotic, which has been categorised as an illegal drug in Thailand. San was then charged with illegal entry and possession of illicit drugs.

Such arrests of illegal border crossing have been more prevalent in recent months as the province has stepped up surveillance of the border due to the Covid-10 pandemic.

Source: Bangkok Post

