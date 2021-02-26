Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO

Nothing speaks more ‘private’ and ‘vacation’ than enjoying the beachfront view with a balcony pool and luxurious room. Follow Chris, as he (along with his family) takes you on a private get away in Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations on the Gulf of Thailand coast, for both tourists and locals.

*our vlogger’s stay at the BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin was complimentary*

Link to the Beachclub’s website HERE.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.