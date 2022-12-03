Road deaths
Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed
Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor Chainarong Saengthong-aram has been dismissed by the Public Prosecutors Commission.
The former senior prosecutor at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was discharged after tampering with evidence in the case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya.
An initial report showed that Vorayuth was driving his Ferrari at 177 kilometres per hour when he hit and killed a policeman in Bangkok in 2012. The estimated speed was later reduced to under 80kph. Based on this lower speed, former attorney general Nate Naksuk dropped a charge of causing death by reckless driving against Vorayuth.
The AG’s office has since confirmed there had been tampering with evidence regarding the speed of the car and Chainarong had reportedly already tendered his resignation.
The investigative panel recommended sacking Nate and dishing out the highest penalty for his offences, but public prosecutors decided his wrongdoings were minor and passed the buck to the OAG.
Attorney-General Naree Tantasathien also disagreed with the panel and suggested reducing Nate’s punishment from outright dismissal and loss of pension to an internal transfer with his pension unaffected.
In May, Public Prosecutors Commission Chairman Patchara Yutithamdamrong decided Nate had been grossly negligent, severely damaging the OAG’s reputation and authority under Sections 85 and 87 of the Civil Service Act 2010 and moved to dismiss him, but later reduced the penalty to allow him to keep his pension, following years of selfless devotion to duty.
Justice for Wichien Klanprasert and his family, the motorcycle cop Vorayuth admits to killing, is further off than ever. Wichien was responding to a robbery call when he was struck by the billionaire’s son, who refused to stop, dragging the dying officer for around 100 meters, as he sped to his safety in his luxurious home. A trail of brake fluid led investigators to a Ferrari, hidden near a mansion in one of Bangkok’s most affluent neighbourhoods.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Pheu Thai Party under fire as Tuhao-Shinawatra connection exposed
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
THAIGER PODCAST | Ep.14 Saving Thai cats one paw at a time
Bullets-in-bag Israeli given 18 months in Thailand
Thailand News Today | 9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar
Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment3 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored2 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Phuket3 days ago
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
-
Politics4 days ago
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
-
Bangkok2 days ago
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
-
World3 days ago
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s