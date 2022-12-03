Connect with us

Road deaths

Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed

Published

 on 

Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor Chainarong Saengthong-aram has been dismissed by the Public Prosecutors Commission.

The former senior prosecutor at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was discharged after tampering with evidence in the case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya.

An initial report showed that Vorayuth was driving his Ferrari at 177 kilometres per hour when he hit and killed a policeman in Bangkok in 2012. The estimated speed was later reduced to under 80kph. Based on this lower speed, former attorney general Nate Naksuk dropped a charge of causing death by reckless driving against Vorayuth.

Red Bull heir still facing serious charges over fatal hit-and-run

Vorayuth was driving his Ferrari at 177 kilometres per hour when he hit and killed a policeman.

The AG’s office has since confirmed there had been tampering with evidence regarding the speed of the car and Chainarong had reportedly already tendered his resignation.

The investigative panel recommended sacking Nate and dishing out the highest penalty for his offences, but public prosecutors decided his wrongdoings were minor and passed the buck to the OAG.

Attorney-General Naree Tantasathien also disagreed with the panel and suggested reducing Nate’s punishment from outright dismissal and loss of pension to an internal transfer with his pension unaffected.

In May, Public Prosecutors Commission Chairman Patchara Yutithamdamrong decided Nate had been grossly negligent, severely damaging the OAG’s reputation and authority under Sections 85 and 87 of the Civil Service Act 2010 and moved to dismiss him, but later reduced the penalty to allow him to keep his pension, following years of selfless devotion to duty.

Justice for Wichien Klanprasert and his family, the motorcycle cop Vorayuth admits to killing, is further off than ever. Wichien was responding to a robbery call when he was struck by the billionaire’s son, who refused to stop, dragging the dying officer for around 100 meters, as he sped to his safety in his luxurious home. A trail of brake fluid led investigators to a Ferrari, hidden near a mansion in one of Bangkok’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths13 mins ago

Red-Bull hit-and-run prosecutor dismissed
Transport55 mins ago

Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Election1 hour ago

Pheu Thai Party under fire as Tuhao-Shinawatra connection exposed
Sponsored3 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Video2 hours ago

THAIGER PODCAST | Ep.14 Saving Thai cats one paw at a time
Tourism3 hours ago

Bullets-in-bag Israeli given 18 months in Thailand
Video19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy20 hours ago

Thai baht soars to six-month high against US dollar
Pattaya20 hours ago

Motorcycle taxi riders rally against unlicensed ride-share app drivers in Pattaya
Pollution20 hours ago

Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand20 hours ago

Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Transport21 hours ago

Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Crime21 hours ago

Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga22 hours ago

Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Tourism22 hours ago

Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending