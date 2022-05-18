Crime
Prosecutor in Red Bull heir case kicked out of civil service
Today, Thailand’s public prosecution committee unanimously agreed to kick ex-general attorney Nate Naksuk out of the civil service for choosing not to indict the “Red Bull heir,” who killed a police officer in a hit-and-run incident back in 2012.
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidya – the grandson of billionaire Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya – became a fugitive after speeding through the Thong Lor area of Bangkok in his Ferrari, running over police officer Wichian Klanprasert, dragging his body through the road, resulting in his death.
The meeting held today was chaired by Chairman of the Public Prosecutors Board Pachara Thuttadamrong. A total of 8 people unanimously voted to remove Nate from the civil service after 40 years of service. The board agreed that Nate “lacks prudence in listening to important facts and evidence.”
The case is resurfacing now because one of five original charges the Red Bull heir faced – “cocaine use” – will expire on September 3 2022. Two years ago, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was “not okay” with the handling of the case, which could be another reason the board chose to punish Nate now, ten years after the incident occurred.
The Red Bull heir was wanted on a total of 5 charges, three of which have already expired. The charges “driving too fast” and “driving recklessly causing damage to property of others” expired in 2013. The charge “driving away from an accident without providing assistance” expired in 2017.
The Red Bull heir still faces two charges which have not yet expired, including “reckless driving causing death” which will expire in 2027 and “use of cocaine” which will expire later this year.
Currently, the whereabouts of the Red Bull heir remain unknown.
SOURCE: Matichon
Recent comments: