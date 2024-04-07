Pattaya police assure safety for Songkran festival

Picture courtesy of innews

Pattaya’s police force made an impressive display on April 5, in a bid to assure both locals and tourists of their safety in the lead-up to the much-awaited Songkran festival. The show of strength was led by Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Suphaset Chokchai, who marshalled a parade of officers and volunteers through Pattaya to illustrate their readiness for the water festival.

“We are working hand-in-hand with various agencies, including the Immigration Bureau, to guarantee the safety of tourists during the festival,” Suphaset announced. This multi-agency cooperation will involve setting up checkpoints at strategic locations to curb potential criminal activities. The aim is to safeguard people’s lives and properties and prevent businesses from taking advantage of tourists.

In addition to this, the parade served a crucial purpose in communicating to the public and tourists the unwavering commitment of all parties. This includes the Tourist Police Bureau, the Royal Thai Police, and other related agencies, all dedicated to ensuring a secure environment for tourists.

Following the parade, the officers embarked on a walk down Walking Street in South Pattaya, where they interacted with the locals and tourists. They took the opportunity to advise everyone to partake in the water festival responsibly, highlighting the importance of safety and discouraging any form of drinking and driving.

This visible display of readiness by the Pattaya police force comes as part of a broader effort to ensure public safety and maintain order during the Songkran festival. It is a clear reminder of the commitment of the law enforcement agencies to not only maintaining peace and order but also ensuring that everyone has a fun and safe time during the festivities. As Thailand’s biggest and most famous festival, Songkran is a major draw for tourists, and ensuring their safety is of paramount importance, reported The Pattaya News.

In Suphaset's words, "Our priority is to prevent any forms of crime to protect people's lives and belongings."