Motorbike accident kills 26 year old woman near Pattaya

A 26 year old woman from Chiang Rai died in an accident when her motorbike crashed into a power pole in Bang Lamung late Monday night. The Nongyai Police received word of the accident at around 10:45 in the evening.

They arrived along with emergency responders at the crash site at Soi Chaiyapruek 1 in Huayyai. The woman was found with her damaged motorbike nearby and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police noted that she had not been wearing any sort of protective motorcycling helmet at the time of the crash.

A local security guard was stationed in the security box of a housing estate near the site of the accident. He reported hearing crashing sounds and racing over to where he heard them discovering the motorbike accident and calling the police for help.

The exact cause of the crash is not known at this time but local police are checking the CCTV footage to try to find any clues or details about the motorbike accident.

The young victim’s older sister came to the scene of the crash after First Responders alerted her of the crash. She told police that her sister I’ve been at her house that night and was just driving her motorbike from that house back to the victim’s home where she lived with her boyfriend when the accident occured.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

