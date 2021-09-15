Connect with us

Motorbike accident kills 26 year old woman near Pattaya

PHOTO: A motorbike crash at Banglamung killed a 26 year old woman. (Pattaya News)

A 26 year old woman from Chiang Rai died in an accident when her motorbike crashed into a power pole in Bang Lamung late Monday night. The Nongyai Police received word of the accident at around 10:45 in the evening.

They arrived along with emergency responders at the crash site at Soi Chaiyapruek 1 in Huayyai. The woman was found with her damaged motorbike nearby and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police noted that she had not been wearing any sort of protective motorcycling helmet at the time of the crash.

A local security guard was stationed in the security box of a housing estate near the site of the accident. He reported hearing crashing sounds and racing over to where he heard them discovering the motorbike accident and calling the police for help.

The exact cause of the crash is not known at this time but local police are checking the CCTV footage to try to find any clues or details about the motorbike accident.

The young victim’s older sister came to the scene of the crash after First Responders alerted her of the crash. She told police that her sister I’ve been at her house that night and was just driving her motorbike from that house back to the victim’s home where she lived with her boyfriend when the accident occured.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Griff1315
2021-09-15 17:31
2 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Or the facemarks, or the bar closures, or the massage parlour closures, or the speeding traffic... add to your hearts content. I wonder where they all are anyway since there were no foreigners to fine…
ThailandRyan
2021-09-15 18:02
Laws are rarely enforced around the country for driving infractions. Even 8f they were people would still disobey them until a true crackdown and modern day traffic enforcement was conducted. Just look at the morons driving on the sidewalks, wrong…
Bob20
2021-09-15 18:05
2 minutes ago, ThailandRyan said: Laws are rarely enforced around the country for driving infractions. Even 8f they were people would still disobey them until a true crackdown and modern day traffic enforcement was conducted. Just look at the morons…
ThailandRyan
2021-09-15 18:16
6 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Unless you have a white face of course... Even then it seems to only be done in the tourist areas from what I have seen, unless it is the speed enforcement done by camera, for…
Saunk
2021-09-15 20:57
Comments complaining about laws being enforced? How about individuals take personal responsibility of their health and do what's best for them. If the young lady chose to wear a helmet, odds are she would still be alive, it was her…
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

