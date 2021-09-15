Krabi
Krabi starts partial lockdown, curfew; Phi Phi closure extended
After a rash of Covid-19 outbreaks over the last two days, Krabi province has gone into a partial lockdown with a curfew from today, and the closure of Koh Phi Phi has been extended until September 24. The announcement by the Krabi Provincial Health Office stated that from today anyone travelling into Krabi must have at least one AstraZeneca dose if they are not fully vaccinated at least 14 days in advance of entering the province. They also must test negative for Covid-19.
The partial lockdown restrictions for Krabi resemble those in other restricted areas. A curfew has been enacted from 9 pm to 4 am and gatherings are limited to a maximum of 5 people at a time.
Restaurants can still allow patrons to sit and eat, but only at 25% of their maximum capacity and without the use of air conditioners. Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited and all restaurants must close at 8 pm. Food establishments in districts of Krabi that were hit particularly hard like Klong Tom and Nuea Khlong will only be allowed the open for food takeaway services during the lockdown.
Like restaurants, shopping centres and convenience stores must also close by 8 pm, which is when all public transportation must also cease for the evening, restarting at 4 am.
The lockdown will close many different sectors in Krabi completely including gyms and fitness centres as well as sports venues, massage parlours, and internet and gaming cafes. Schools will also remain closed for in-class learning with all study being continued online only.
Yesterday and the day before brought Krabi 84 new Covid-19 infections with 842 people still under medical treatment and a total of 2,459 infections in the province.
Phi Phi Islands will also remain closed for another week as part of the provincial health offices decision. Domestic travellers and other groups will need special approval from disease control officials before being allowed to enter the island. International tourists that are part of the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 programme will still be allowed to enter with their paperwork from their 7 days in Phuket as well as proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
