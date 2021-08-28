Connect with us

Road deaths

Motorbike accident victim presumed dead, actually asleep drunk

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pattaya News

Rescue workers arrived to an all-too-familiar scene: an accident with a motorbike strewn across the pavement and, a bit beyond, its unfortunate rider lying motionless on the road. They assessed the accident and approached the body to conduct an examination and physical health check. But as they began, they were shocked when the man suddenly woke up.

The incident took palace at 5:30 pm Wednesday on the Nong Kwae – Amata City Road in the Borwin sub-district of Si Racha, and rescue workers were startled when the man they thought must be dead or at least seriously injured was merely severely intoxicated and had fallen asleep after the crash.

Several witnesses reported seeing the man, a 25 year old security guard at a nearby company, swerving erratically while driving prior to losing control of his bike and crashing. When the motorbike accident was reported, bystanders were sure he had died in the accident.

The man said that he was leaving a party with his friends after work and was quite drunk. The accident came as he was driving home when he lost control of his motorbike. The crash had thrown him clear of the bike, and though he was uninjured, he was so drunk that he was unable to pull himself to his feet. He ended up falling asleep on the road until he was woken by being prodded at by rescue workers assessing his condition.

The drunk driver survived the crash without any injury. Police did not say if there would be any charges for drunk driving (or drinking at a party in violation of the Emergency Decree).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths18 seconds ago

Motorbike accident victim presumed dead, actually asleep drunk
Crime2 hours ago

Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Phuket3 hours ago

Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Phuket5 hours ago

1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime16 hours ago

Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
Thailand18 hours ago

New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Pattaya21 hours ago

Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Thailand1 day ago

Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Thailand1 day ago

Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending