Fatal collision scatters chicken parts on Thai road

A collision involving a six-wheeled truck and a trailer truck yesterday on the Pho Phra Ya-Tha Ruea road in Mueang district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, resulted in one fatality. The impact led to fresh chicken parts scattering across the road.

Police Lieutenant Banchoed Jongphitakphong of the Tha Ruea Police Station received the accident report yesterday, January 13, at 12.30pm, and attended the scene with the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association. They found a trailer truck with registration numbers 70-2976 and 70-2977 from Loei, parked after a collision with a white six-wheeled truck carrying chicken parts in barrels, registered 81-6622 from Suphanburi.

The front of the truck was severely damaged, and the driver, 57 year old Bunlert from Suphanburi, was found dead inside. Emergency services used hydraulic cutters to extract his body. A long skid mark on the road indicated heavy braking before the accident.

Fresh chicken parts and barrels were scattered across the road. Veerachat, a 43 year old trailer truck driver, explained that he was transporting fertiliser from Kalasin province and was about to turn left into a warehouse when he heard a loud crash. The six-wheeled truck had collided with the back of his trailer, causing the tragic accident, reported KhaoSod.

CCTV footage revealed that the trailer truck had slowed down when the six-wheeled truck crashed into it from behind, resulting in the driver’s death and chicken parts being spread across the road.

Police examined the CCTV footage and the accident scene and took Veerachat and other witnesses in for questioning as part of the legal proceedings.

