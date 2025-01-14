Scrambled spat: Egg row ends with knife attack in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya police and rescue workers rushed to a chaotic scene on Sunday where a domestic dispute over frying eggs took a violent turn, leaving a man with a knife lodged in his head.

Officers arrived at a rental room in Soi Paniadchang 8, Central Pattaya, yesterday, January 12, to find 36 year old Krisada Matcha, bleeding profusely and stumbling down the stairs seeking help. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation provided emergency first aid before rushing him to Bang Lamung Hospital.

Inside the room, police found the alleged attacker, 35 year old Sathaporn Chieaplaem, who is Krisada’s stepson. Sathaporn admitted to stabbing his stepfather after an argument escalated into violence. He, too, had sustained a head injury and claimed the altercation began when Krisada hit him with a soup bowl during a heated exchange.

Sathaporn explained that tensions had been simmering for some time, citing dissatisfaction with his stepfather’s presence in his mother’s life. The argument spiralled out of control when the two clashed over how to fry eggs, ending in the brutal stabbing.

“I acted in rage after he attacked me first,” Sathaporn told police, as officers took him into custody for further questioning.

Krisada remains in hospital under close medical supervision, while Sathaporn faces legal proceedings, reported Pattaya Mail.

The shocking incident has drawn attention to domestic violence in Thailand, sparking conversations about the need for conflict resolution in family disputes.

Pattaya police have assured the public that the case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice is served.

In related news, a 58 year old father from Phayao province took drastic action after years of abuse, shooting his son dead. The incident took place on Christmas Eve last year, December 24, and the father stated he did not intend to seek bail, preferring to serve his sentence according to the law.