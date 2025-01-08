Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A tragic accident occurred yesterday in Nonthaburi province, where a truck overturned after crossing the central reservation, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries.

The accident took place on Ratchaphruek Road, opposite the 18 Chord Market in Bang Phlap subdistrict, Pak Kret district. Officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station and emergency services, alongside forensic doctors, attended the scene.

At the site, a blue Isuzu medium-sized truck, registered as บบ 8894 Nonthaburi, was found obstructing the parallel lane. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged.

Two male workers from the truck were found deceased beside it, while two others were injured. A black Honda City, registered as 2กฎ 8079 Bangkok, also suffered damage and was parked in the parallel lane.

An eyewitness described seeing the truck travelling in the innermost main lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver made a sudden brake, causing the truck to lose control and overturn twice. It then collided with the Honda in the parallel lane.

The two people seated at the back of the truck were ejected and killed. Meanwhile, the driver, 63 year old Suwan Dathon, and a Cambodian worker, 32 year old Jan Sin, who were both seated at the front, sustained injuries.

Jan Sin, who managed to provide some information, confirmed he was seated next to the driver, while the two deceased were seated at the back. However, he was unsure of the cause of the sudden accident, reported KhaoSod.

Police have documented the scene and will review CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. The deceased has been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Science by the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for an autopsy.

