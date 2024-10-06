Teen suspect dies after escaping police and jumping into canal

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 17 year old suspect died after escaping from custody and jumping into the Saen Saeb Canal while being transported to Min Buri Juvenile Court. Despite a search effort, his body was found drowned.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichitphon Ratchakom from Min Buri Police Station received a report on October 4 about a 17 year old male juvenile suspect, who had escaped custody while being taken to Min Buri Juvenile Court for an arrest review. The incident occurred around 1.50pm on October 4.

Police Colonel Krit Komnoi, the superintendent of Min Buri Police Station, ordered an investigation and went to the scene. The investigation revealed that the 17 year old suspect, charged with nighttime theft, was being taken to the Min Buri Juvenile Court for a procedural review when he managed to free himself from police custody. As a juvenile, he was not restrained with handcuffs.

The suspect fled from the front of the Min Buri Criminal Court to the Saen Saeb Canal, located behind Min Buri School. Police officers and court security personnel closely pursued him, radioing for backup from patrol units and the investigation team.

During the chase, the suspect jumped into the Saen Saeb Canal. A court security officer also jumped into the water to follow him. However, before the suspect could reach the other side of the canal, he drowned.

Police and court security personnel immediately started searching for him and called for the Rom Sai Foundation’s diving team to assist in the search, reported KhaoSod.

After an extensive search, the suspect’s body was found. The police have coordinated with forensic doctors to perform an autopsy and contacted the suspect’s family to arrange for religious rites.

