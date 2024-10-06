Student drowns on school trip to Rayong

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck when a first-year secondary school student from a well-known private school in Nakhon Ratchasima drowned during a field trip to Rayong. The young girl, known for her talents in music and art, was the only daughter of her family.

“Again? A private school in Korat took students on a field trip to Rayong. One drowned. She was the only child of her parents. My condolences.”

The post was updated to inform that the girl did not die immediately but was transported to a hospital where her condition worsened. Ultimately, the family decided to remove her life support.

Yesterday, October 5, at 3.30pm, a funeral ceremony took place at Wat Srisalaloeng Crematorium in Ban Mai, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as relatives, teachers, and classmates gathered to pay their respects.

Around the crematorium, the girl’s artwork was displayed, showcasing her talent for drawing. Framed pictures of her in various moments of life were also shown, providing a final tribute from those attending the funeral.

A source revealed that the school, a renowned private institution, had organised a three-day, two-night camp to enhance learning skills for first-year secondary school students. The group departed at 2am on September 30 and stayed at a hotel near Laem Mae Phim Beach in Kram, Klaeng district, Rayong.

Before a planned snorkelling trip, the students played in the sea during the morning. The girl, referred to as Bee, went into the water with her friends while teachers supervised from the shore.

Student drowning

Shortly after, a powerful wave swept Bee away. Teachers and friends rushed to rescue her, managing to pull her back onto the beach and administer first aid. However, Bee was not a strong swimmer and had ingested a significant amount of water, causing her to lose consciousness.

She was taken to Rayong Hospital but her condition did not improve, and her heartbeat stopped that same night. Despite the hospital’s efforts to use life support, her parents lost hope and decided to withdraw the life support on October 1.

Bee was transported back to Nakhon Ratchasima for funeral rites, beginning October 2. Known for her remarkable talent in music and art, her artworks were prominently displayed at the funeral. Her parents, deeply grieved, were not ready to speak to the media about their loss, one of the most significant tragedies their family has faced, reported KhaoSod.

The cremation ceremony for Bee is scheduled for today at 4pm at Wat Srisalaloeng Crematorium in Ban Mai, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima.