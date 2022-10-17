Connect with us

Road deaths

Abbot crashes into motorbike killing village chief’s daughter in northeast Thailand

The abbot of a famous temple pulled out onto the main road causing a motorbike to crash into his car in Khon Kaen province, northeast Thailand, yesterday afternoon. The village headman’s 23 year old daughter died in the crash and her brother was injured.

The 74 year old monk, Phra Sen Sikayom, is the acting abbot of Wat Suwannaram in Bang Khu Rong. He said he drove a Mazda sedan to Ban Phai to undertake some monastic duties. He was on his way home when the accident happened.

The abbot said he slowed down to turn left onto the main road. He didn’t see anything coming and pulled out. At that moment, the motorbike crashed into the side of the car at a great speed. The car toppled into the ditch on the side of the road. The monk was unharmed.

The motorbike driver, 19 year old Nawapol Hoithansong, broke his leg and was taken to Sirindhorn Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province for treatment.

His sister, 23 year old Sarocha Hoithansong, instantly died in the crash and police found her body lying on the road.

The monk did not have a driver’s license. Thai law forbids monks from having driver’s licenses because the monastic code does not allow monks to drive or own vehicles to prevent accidents.

No alcohol was detected in his system.

Village headman Niwat Hoithaisong said he has three children. He said that Sarocha was the eldest and recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Rajamangala University of Technology in Khon Kaen. She would soon be celebrating her graduation ceremony, said Niwat.

“Every Saturday, my son who is studying in Maha Sarakham province, takes a bus to visit his sister in Khon Kaen. Then, they ride a motorbike to our home in Phon district. They were on their way when the accident happened outside Ban Nong Pai.

“The collided with a sedan being driven by the 74 year old abbot of Wat Suwannaram of Ban Nong Khu Rong, causing my daughter to die and my son to be injured and sent to hospital.

“As for pressing charges, I haven’t yet spoken to the abbot. I will leave it to the police because right now our family is focussing on funeral arrangements.”

 

