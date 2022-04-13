301 injured and 47 deaths on Day 2 of Songkran – Seven Deadly Days

On Tuesday, the second day of the “Seven Deadly Days” of the Songkran break, there were 301 road accidents, resulting in 47 deaths and 292 injuries. Accidents are still caused by drink driving and speeding.

84% of the accidents occurred on straight roads. Motorcycles and pick-up trucks were involved in the majority of the accidents, 80%, and 10% respectively, about average for the breakdown of road trauma data.

The Highway Department is responsible for collating information for 40% of the accidents on their main highways, while tambon administration organisation areas are responsible for 35% of the accidents.

Nearly 2,000 “safety” checkpoints are set up around Thailand with 56,300 officials on duty over the extended break.

Over 400,000 cars were stopped at the checkpoints on Tuesday for random checks, with nearly 73,000 drivers facing charges, including 20,700 for not having a driver’s license and 20,100 for not having a motorcycle helmet.

Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand, had the most accidents at 14, and it tied with Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, for the most injuries at 12. Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand, had the most traffic deaths at 4.

The total number of accidents on April 11 and April 12 was 538, with 73 people dead and 530 injured.

The numbers were collected using daily updates from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other relevant agencies, according to Interior Ministry deputy permanent secretary Nirat Pongsithithavorn.

And before you make some comparisons about “more people are killed on Thailand’s roads than with Covid” etc, etc, in the past 24 hours there were 106 people dying from Covid-related disease. The death toll from the coronavirus has been above 100 for the past 4 days.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post