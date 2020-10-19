Thai authorities push to ban, censor news outlets and social media | The Thaiger

Protests
Thai authorities push to ban, censor news outlets and social media
Police are now cracking down on local media outlets covering the pro-democracy protests as well as activist group Facebook pages because they are a “threat to national security”. In addition to the police’s request to ban the content, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry is attempting to censor the Telegram social media application, saying it too poses a “threat to national security.”
The young Thai protesters are tapping into a strong social media network, and have “weaponised” the social and messaging platforms. The main App they are now using, to communicate their intentions, is “Telegram”, developed by a young Russian couple but now operating out of Germany. The App features encypted messages, impossible to track, and has 400 million monthly active users.
Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging, video telephony and voice over IP service with end-to-end encryption for secret chat only, whereas Cloud chat uses client-server/server-client encryption and its messages are stored encrypted in the Telegram Cloud – Wikipedia
The Free Youth movement Facebook page, which is run by pro-democracy activists, as well as Voice TV, Prachatai, The Reporters and The Standard could be shut down or censored following the warnings (the Free Youth Facebook page is still available as of 8.30pm Monday). National Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk signed an order, which circulated on social media, requesting the Telecommunications Commission and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to ban those media outlets and the Facebook page.
The State of Emergency imposed early last Thursday morning bans public gatherings of more than 5 people, but also allows authorities to ban media that is considered a threat to national security.
Earlier this morning, a journalist from The Reporters said the order was not yet official and she would continue doing her duty and report on the pro-democracy protests.
Many other journalists as well as protesters and critics have spoken up against the move to silence the media. The former finance minister and government critic Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala posted on his Facebook page saying Thailand was taking steps back to a “complete dictatorship.”
Over the weekend the Bangkok Post also came under fire for reporting false information about the reason for the closedown of the BTS and MRT networks on Saturday. They eventually were forced into a retraction of the misinformation. One of their reporters, who had been covering the protests on Facebook Live feeds, has also been either dismissed or has resigned, over his “commentary” that was out of step with the Post’s editorial framework.
The government has ordered to censor @prachatai, @thereportersth, @thestandardth, and @FreeYOUTHth. #saveสื่อเสรี tops Thailand’s Twitter.
Honored to report accurate info about human rights and political development in Thailand, we'll try our best in continuing to do so. pic.twitter.com/d6uc8PinzF
— Prachatai English (@prachatai_en) October 19, 2020
Protests
K-Pop fans show their support for the young Thai protesters, donate 3 million+ baht
Art meets politics again, this time with hundreds of thousands of K-Pop fans raising funds in support of the growing student protest movement in Thailand. So far they’ve raised more than 3 million baht (as of 10am this morning) but the amount is rising quickly as Thai and overseas K-Pop fans respond. The most popular band in Thailand at the moment is BTS, the South Korean septet which is currently the most popular band in the world (as of today BTS commands the Number 1 and Number 2 positions on the US Billboard singles chart).
BTS fans have so far been the largest contributors donating funds to the protest cause.
The BTS Thailand page, not to be confused with the BTS Skytrain, is urging K-pop fans to stop the practice of paying for billboards in support of their favourite idols and to celebrate the birthdays of the 7 members. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook issued a statement on their fanpage asking fans to stop funding the BTS and MRT “inconvenienced protesters and normal citizens from getting home and putting them in danger”.
Bangkok’s two main rail systems were closed down over the weekend as police and protesters played a cat and mouse game. The protesters were withholding the announcement of protest locations to the last minute whilst police second-guessed their moves, ending up in mass inconvenience for the wider public in shutting down the entire network, including the Airport link.
“We’re calling Armys and other fans to stop buying ad projects with the BTS and MRT.” (“Army” is the name of BTS fans.
Fans of K-pop groups as well as other “idol” groups often pool their resources to purchase display ads in the MRT and BTS stations wishing their stars happy birthday or on other significant anniversaries.
It’s thought that many more millions of baht will be raised by the K-Pop fans in the next few days.
Meanwhile, other K-Pop acts that have mobilised their fans win support include Girls’ Generation, GOT7, NCT, WannaOne, Nu’est, X1, Day 6, Red Velvet, MonstaC, Woodz, Shinee, Super Junior and R1se. We’re sure the fans of Black Pink are also contributing but didn’t have their figures available at the time of publishing. Fans of popular Thai actors and celebrities are also donating to the pool.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Protests
Dozens of protester arrests since emergency decree was imposed
Dozens of people have been arrested since the State of Emergency was imposed early Thursday morning to break up a pro-democracy protest. The government order bans people from holding public gatherings of more than 5 people until November 13, but hundreds and thousands of people have continued to gather. Police warn they can arrest those who violate the order.
74 people have been arrested since Thursday, according to Nation Thailand. While many have reportedly been arrested for violating the emergency decree, 2 protesters face life in prison for alleged intention to harm HM the Queen’s liberty during a royal motorcade, which happened on the same route as a pro-democracy protest on Wednesday. Police are also looking to press charges on protesters who allegedly broke the window of a traffic police box at the Bang Na intersection during a protest last night.
Deputy Metropolitan Police Chief Piya Tawichai told Nation Thailand he estimates 20,000 have participated in demonstrations over the past few days. 12 police teams are ready to be deployed at rallies today. One of the rallies will be outside the Bangkok Remand Prison.
The emergency decree was imposed early Thursday morning, breaking up a protest outside the Government House and leading to the arrest of more than 20 people. Since then, protesters have gathered every evening, calling for the release of their fellow activists as well as their demands: the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, a rewrite of the Thai constitution and an end to the military-run government.
A student activist at a demonstration on Saturday evening said a number of people are missing and they are calling on the police to release them.
“We are angry … People are still missing and we are worried about them.”
Protests
Pro-democracy protests grow across Thailand, plans to continue
Despite Bangkok’s State of Emergency banning public gatherings of more than 5 people, pro-democracy protesters continue to rally throughout the city every evening and are determined to do so until their demands are met. The movement, calling on the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, an end to Thailand’s military-run government and rewrite of the 2017 Charter, has spread to other provinces across Thailand as well.
Last night, protesters gathered by the thousands at Victory Monument and the Asok-Sukhumvit intersection next to Terminal 21. Hundreds gathered at by the Imperial World Samrong shopping centre and marched to the Bang Na intersection as well. MRT and BTS stations by protest sites were closed in response to the protests.
At the Asok protest, signs were placed by protesters on the BTS station’s gates closing off the transit system, many criticising the Thailand’s government and Monarchy. A sign in English said “WE WANT DEMOCRACY”. Signs listing the protester’s 3 demands were also placed around the protest site. They kept reiterating that they want the PM to resign, a rewrite of the Thai constitution, and government reform.
Some activists acknowledge the risk of arrest for violating the emergency decree and potentially violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws which prohibits insults or criticisms of the Thai Monarchy. A student activist told The Thaiger “We are not scared.”
“It’s our right,” she said, adding that Thailand should have freedom of speech.
The State of Emergency was imposed early Thursday morning which led to the break up of a protest outside the Government House, and leading to the arrests of more than 20 people. The day before, protesters had first gathered at Democracy Monument and marched to the Government House to set up “camp” for a few days to put pressure on the Thai PM to resign.
Wednesday’s protest route happened to be the same day and the same route as a royal motorcade, causing complications and a clashes, albeit mostly vocal, between royal supporters and the thousands of assemble protesters. 2 pro-democracy activists were later arrested and could face life in prison for alleged “intention to harm the HM the Queen’s liberty”. Some protesters were seen holding their hands up in the 3-finger salute as the royal motorcade passed by. The salute, taken from the movie the Hunger Games, is a symbol of resistance.
Protesters continued to hold rallies despite the government order. On Friday night, the police broke up the crowd using high pressure water cannons at the Pathumwan intersection in the downtown shopping district (next to the MBK Mega Mall). Some claim that the blue-dyed liquid sprayed at the crowd may have been laced with a chemical like tear gas. Police denied the assertion.
Protesters are now coming prepared. An activist told The Thaiger that they want a peaceful demonstration without violence, but some standing in a line in front of the crowd came prepared with helmets and goggles. Some even had gas masks. The flimsy umbrellas they’re using has also become more of a symbol of resistance rather than being of any use against the police riot squads.
Many activists leaders have been arrested and some activists have “gone missing” over the past 4 days of protests. A student activist says some young people, just 17 years old, have been arrested at pro-democracy protests. The activists are calling on the police to release them and to inform the whereabouts of all protesters.
“We are so angry … People are still missing and we are worried about them.”
Protesters are now trying a new tactic. No organised leaders, claiming that their collective organisational capacities are working well. They’re also announcing the location of protests sites in the afternoon, just before the timing of the rallies, so police don’t have time to set up or prepare for a specific location. An activist also said that gathering at intersections, causing a traffic jam, makes it difficult for large police vehicles to reach them. While they intentionally block traffic, the protesters have been seen quickly moving out of the way for ambulances or official government vehicles to pass through.
Other cities
Reports say around 20 locations outside of Bangkok, held pro-democracy protests including the central provinces outside of the city in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani. Large groups were also seen in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Surat Thani.
Sunday’s protest at the Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
- Crime4 days ago
Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
- Bangkok4 days ago
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
- Bangkok15 hours ago
Pro-democracy protests grow across Thailand, plans to continue
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
So, how’s Thailand doing with Covid-19? – OPINION
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy
- Bangkok1 day ago
So who are these Thai students, and what are the protests about?
- Politics4 days ago
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
Toby Andrews
October 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm
This will do no good.
These lovable young scamps will communicate through the online game sites.
Remember these revolutionaries are students. They are intelligent. They are not downtrodden
witless peasants.
Issan John
October 19, 2020 at 7:44 pm
A big but not expected mistake. The media will continue to report anyway, since Thailand is not N Korea, and it will simply become more difficult for the government to monitor the students.
As long as the students don’t escalate the violence even if deliberately provoked (the motorcade incident CANNOT simply have been bad judgement) the result’s becoming more a question of ‘when’ and ‘how’ rather than ‘if’.
Fabian
October 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Welcome to China 2.0
G Riccella
October 19, 2020 at 7:20 pm
This is what corrupt governments do to hide the truth from it’s people and the world at large. Thailand, you cannot hide from the world, we are watching!!!
David
October 19, 2020 at 9:08 pm
Not fair for anyone to compare the Thai government to the CCP. And these college kids are ignorant and naive.
Douglas
October 20, 2020 at 12:05 am
Yeah, you are right. At least in China they know how to run an economy. Not only in Thailand do they treat people as if they have no rights, they also impoverish them and ruin the economy. So yeah, you are right. It is unfair to compare Thailand to the CCP.
PJKelly
October 19, 2020 at 7:33 pm
Censorship is right out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook. Not a good look for the Kingdom.
Mark
October 19, 2020 at 7:44 pm
All that will happen will be a repeat of 1973 this time more bloodshed you can’t put democracy down with out loosing face with the world Thailand will not survive even after covid this world would stop coming to Thailand tourism and trade would dry up the government has to start talking to the people now
West Tiger
October 19, 2020 at 8:09 pm
The Junta hates the truth getting out there
TS
October 19, 2020 at 8:40 pm
You’re only making things worse. The more you crackdown, the worse you look and the harder the freedom movement pushes back. Get a clue- leave.
James
October 19, 2020 at 9:21 pm
The students are clever and will get around this silly attempt to stop their communications.
What stands and is still the main reason for the students’ protests is the government was not elected but placed themselves in power and then turned off democracy in the country, that fact remains and the students will not stop until this is changed.
The news reported in the UK is the students are demonstrating for democracy and to reduce the powers of the king, the Thai government media are trying to complicate and cloud the issues but they are as simple as that.
It is just a matter of time, the old people who support the king will die off and more younger people are joining the fight against a tired old system.
Toby Andrews
October 19, 2020 at 10:56 pm
Totally correct James.
John Barrymore
October 19, 2020 at 10:20 pm
Young people may be intelligent but they lack context and perspective and are easily manipulated. Social media has far too much power and a few people determine what headlines and stories are written and circulated. We have entered a phase of free speech for a few and others are censored. I applaud the government’s efforts because the basic demands tear down the foundations of this country, and this is a damn good country.
The media and social media have caused the covid disaster. It should have been treated like SARS H1N1 in 2010 where there was no mitigation, no shutdowns and after 20% contagion there was herd immunity and the virus died with far fewer deaths. Mitigation and blocking tourism has kept the virus alive and prevented herd immunity and worst of all made poor people much poorer.
Political Observer
October 19, 2020 at 10:34 pm
Dear Leader is worth at least $65 million (and is likely worth much more). Corruption is the only way a general could accumlate that much. The junta is a disgrace to humanity. Free Thailand! Restore Democracy!
Man
October 19, 2020 at 10:54 pm
Mr Putin wishes good luck with blocking telegram 5555
Thomas
October 19, 2020 at 11:08 pm
It is just proof of the governments failure and gives credibility to the demonstrators. Governments never learn, all this stuff was tried by others before and failed. A good dictator knows that his power is based on peoples happiness, like work, food, money, prosperity. Even the Romans 2000 years ago new that. Bread & games was the idea back than. If you don’t understand this idea you will fail, France 1789, Russia 1917, Germany 1918, Sovjet Union 1991,…
Issan John
October 20, 2020 at 12:18 am
It’s far from just “the old people who support the king …”
It’s more about those supporting the status quo, where your position is pre-ordained at birth and the idea that everyone should be happy to subsist on what they have, vs those against the status quo who think everyone should have an equal chance at social and financial mobility, etc.
Those supporting the status quo aren’t necessarily monarchists per se, but those who don’t want the social order to change as that’s how it’s “meant to be”.
Not so long ago in the West it was:
“The rich man in his castle,
The poor man at his gate,
God made them high and lowly,
And ordered their estate.”
… and how many happily sang that without giving it a second’s thought?