Students at Naresuan University mark 1973 uprising with candlelit vigil | The Thaiger

Students at Naresuan University mark 1973 uprising with candlelit vigil
As tens of thousands of protesters gathered at Government House in Bangkok yesterday, students at Naresuan University in northern Thailand were commemorating a 1973 uprising with a candlelit vigil. The October 14, 1973 popular uprising, known as the “Day of Great Sorrow” was a defining moment in Thailand’s history, ending the ruling military dictatorship of the time and changing the political system in the Kingdom.
Yesterday, over 200 students in the northern province of Phitsanulok held a candlelit vigil in memory of those who died at the uprising in the capital 47 years ago. They assembled at the Faculty of Law courtyard at Naresuan University at 6.00pm, with organisers recounting the events that occurred on the day, which ended in a bloody crackdown. Students also showed their support for the anti-government protests taking place simultaneously in Bangkok, using the 3-finger salute to express solidarity with activists in the capital.
Nation Thailand reports that the students are coordinating with other universities to hold another rally in the centre of Phitsanulok on October 25.
Residents in border areas accuse officials of lax control over Burmese drivers
Residents in the Mae Sot district of Tak province, bordering Myanmar, have criticised what they see as lax checking of Burmese truck drivers arriving from the Covid-hit neighbour next door. Concerned residents are calling for the Friendship Bridge to be temporarily closed in light of a surge in virus cases in Myanmar. The bridge, which spans the Moei River, connects Mae Sot with the Burmese city of Myawaddy.
Mae Sot residents gathered at a checkpoint at the bridge, with protest leaders giving speeches that accused officials of being too relaxed in the control of vehicles arriving from Myanmar. One accusation levied against the authorities is that they had allowed some drivers to enter densely-populated areas, such as fresh markets.
Anxiety is high in the border area, after 3 Burmese truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19, with officials subsequently having to deploy mobile units to test nearly 10,000 Thais and resident Burmese. It’s understood everyone tested so far has come up negative for the virus, but the development has done little to ease the worries of those living in the area.
Thai PBS World reports that the deputy governor of Tak province, Somchai Kitcharoenroongrote, held a 2-hour discussion with protesting residents. From those talks, it was agreed the Friendship Bridge will remain open, but Burmese truck drivers crossing from Myanmar will not be permitted to enter Mae Sot town.
Mobile testing units dispatched to Tak after Burmese drivers test positive
After 3 Burmese lorry drivers tested positive for Covid-19 in the northern province of Tak, officials have sent mobile testing units to the Mae Sot district to test around 4,000 Thais and Burmese in high-risk border areas. Mae Sot mayor, Thoetkiat Shinsoranan, says all residents are being told to stay home as much as possible.
The Bangkok Post reports that 2 drivers from Myanmar tested positive at a border health screening point on Friday, while a third Burmese driver tested positive the following day. All 3 have been sent back to Myanmar. 74 workers at 2 warehouses where the drivers unloaded their deliveries have been tested for the virus.
The governor of Tak province, Phongrat Phiromrat, says all who came in contact with the drivers have tested negative and are being quarantined for 14 days, during which they will undergo additional testing.
The risks are being taken seriously in the area, with 11 schools closed for deep cleaning. There has also been a noticeable drop in shoppers at local markets, where strict health screening is in place and mask-wearing is being enforced. At one market, a poster reminds shoppers that anyone not wearing a face mask may face a fine of up to 2,000 baht. Free masks are being provided for migrants workers without any.
Officials plan to carry out further Covid-19 tests among high-risk populations in the coming days, to reassure the public that their safety is being taken seriously. It’s understood around 1,500 people in the Mae Sot district have been tested so far, with all testing negative.
Provincial officials in Tak are stepping up the tracking and record keeping of vehicles and drivers crossing the border. With the exception of delivery trucks loading and unloading in designated areas of Mae Sot, all vehicles from Myanmar are barred from entering Thailand at the current time.
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
A 44 year old man has been arrested in the northern province of Sukothai, after claiming to be a pilot with the Royal Thai Air Force and cheating his girlfriend out of 800,000 baht. Thai Residents reports that the man, named only as Prapol, denies all the charges against him.
The victim, named only as Miss A, says she met Prapol online, where he claimed he was working in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima as an air force pilot. She says he would frequently send pictures of himself sitting in a plane and she had no cause to doubt him. The pair embarked on a long-distance relationship and rarely met, due to working in different provinces.
Miss A adds that over time, Prapol confided that he was having some financial problems due to his mother being unwell. She says she felt sorry for her boyfriend and granted his request to borrow some money. In total, she made more than 300 transfers to his account, amounting to around 800,000 baht.
By the end of last year, the penny began to drop, and Miss A started to suspect Prapol was not who he said he was. She did some investigating and discovered there was no pilot with his name in the Royal Thai Air Force. After she filed a police complaint, investigating officers arrested Prapol in Sukothai. He is now awaiting prosecution on fraud charges.
