Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend

Protest groups Prachachon Khon Thai and Thai Mai Thon, who led large protests against threats of legal action yesterday, have vowed to continue the protests tomorrow. A third prominent anti-establishment group, Ratsadon, were demonstrating yesterday at the Democracy Monument but have not committed to a protest event tomorrow.

Despite police declaring they would prosecute leaders and protesters at yesterday’s events for violating the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s health safety announcement as well as the Covid-19 emergency decree in gathering more than 50 people, the 2 groups intend to resume demonstrations tomorrow.

Last night, Prachachon Khon Thai leader Nititorn Lumlua announced they would present a letter demanding that the ruling party of Thailand, Palang Pracharat, be dissolved. He instructed the crowd of protesters that the group will reconvene at 3 pm tomorrow before announcing the end of the rally at 8 pm.

Jatuporn Prompan, leader of Thai Mai Thon said that he had talked with Nititorn by phone to coordinate plans to continue protests tomorrow. Although the groups they lead have different political ideologies, they have united against a common enemy in PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government.

Jatuporn dissolved his protest yesterday around 7:30 pm by announcing rumours that provocateurs may be amongst the crowd and the protest was ending to avoid any violence or trouble. He said the crowds were large yesterday, but need to keep growing to put enough pressure on the government to get PM Prayut to step down.

The Ratsadon group has set a timeframe goal of removing the ruling government within the next 3 months. Leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who recovered from his hunger strike in jail, told supporters that the dream of change this year is not impossible. The group marched to Parliament yesterday to demand a new constitution, monarchy reform, and PM Prayut’s removal. The protest ended at Pathumwan skywalk around 8:30 pm.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

