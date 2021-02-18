Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18
A prominent protest leader and human rights lawyer in Thailand, who is currently in court detention, was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100 Next” as an influential leader, calling him “the lawyer who broke the silence around Thai Monarchy.”
Traders at 2 wet markets in the central province of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, have expressed their frustration at the decision to keep the markets closed another week, until next Thursday. The Pornpat and Suchart markets, in the Thanyaburi district, have been closed since last Friday and were supposed to re-open yesterday. However, officials have extended the closure in response to a number of new Covid-19 infections.
Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is cracking down on foreign teachers who may be working in the Kingdom without valid work permits. The ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to apply stricter criteria when issuing work permits to foreign teachers.
The American clothing brand Supreme is under fire for using an image of a revered monk as well as several Buddhist “yant” designs on a line of shirts they’re calling “Blessings Ripstop Shirt.”
Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism says they plan to submit a letter to the clothing company for using the image of the well-known and respected monk without permission and to explain why the use of the image is inappropriate.
In addition to reaching out to the clothing company, the office will also ask Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry to investigate the images of the shirts shared online.
A quarantine hotel in the eastern province of Chon Buri is threatening legal action after a Thai returnee lambasted the facility on social media. It is the second Thai hotel to appear hyper-sensitive to criticism. In October 2020, a hotel on Koh Chang threatened to sue an American guest if he did not apologise for a negative TripAdvisor review of the property.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to step in and protect their fellow citizens after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president. A demonstrator told Nation Thailand that they are worried about their families back in their home country.
The Burmese military took over power of the government on February 1, citing what they call a fraudulent election. The military also arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won the democratic election in a landslide, as well as other civilian leaders. Aung San Suu pushed for democracy in Myanmar for decades and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.
Democratic Forces in Thailand gave a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok, calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action against the Burmese military.
Dear Mr. President of the United States of America,
We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future are now depend on your immediate action.
The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar. The US government blocked property and interests related to 10 current and former military officials who the US government found responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as property and interests related to 3 Burmese entities.
In a news release from last week, US Departent of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.
“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protestors, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | US Treasury
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Soi Dog sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui to neuter and vaccinate stray animals
The following is a news release submitted by the Soi Dog Foundation on its new mobile clinic in Koh Samui and plans to neuter and vaccinate thousands of stray animals on the island.
Soi Dog Foundation has set up a mobile sterilisation and vaccination clinic on Koh Samui in collaboration with Koh Samui Municipality and local animal rescue groups. Together, they aim to neuter and vaccinate 6,000 street animals on the island as part of a project that’s scheduled to run until July 21.
The clinic is currently located at Wat Bo Phut until March 3 and will resume between March 9-31. It will then move to Wat Si Thaweep between April 6-28 and May 4-26. Finally, it will move to Wat Samret between June 1-23 and June 29-July 21.
Animal rescue officers will survey and pick up street dogs and cats from across the island before bringing them to the mobile clinic for sterilisation and vaccination.
Pet owners and street animal feeders are invited to bring their dogs and cats to the clinic too. Dogs must weigh at least 3kg, and cats must weigh at least 1kg. Owners and feeders are also asked to withhold food from the dog or cat after midnight the night before their sterilisation surgery for the animal’s safety. All animals will receive cost-free care; however, donations are gratefully received and will go directly towards Soi Dog’s work to improve the welfare of street animals in Asia.
Soi Dog previously held a mobile clinic on Koh Samui between 2017 and 2018, neutering and vaccinating a total of 8,013 animals. However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, the street dog and cat populations there have increased sharply, and the foundation is receiving a growing number of reports concerning sick, injured and abandoned animals on the island in urgent need of help. Many had owners or feeders who have lost their income amidst the pandemic and subsequently left the island.
In November last year, Soi Dog met with Koh Samui Municipality and local animal rescue groups to discuss how each organisation could best contribute towards helping animals in need and sustainably reducing the street dog and cat populations as a whole. Soi Dog explained that, if the island is to control these populations long-term, a programme of CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) must continue after the joint project ends in July.
CNVR is at the very forefront of Soi Dog’s operations and is proven to be the most ethical and effective way of managing the street dog and cat populations. The foundation recently celebrated half-a-million street animals neutered through its CNVR programme since 2003 – more than any other organisation in the world.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
Thailand is proposing an easing of disease control measures in 19 more provinces in an effort to resume business operations. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the proposal on Monday, which would increase the number of provinces to see relaxed measures from 35 to 54.
Those provinces would be listed as green zones and include:
Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.
The number of yellow zones or zones under close surveillance would decline from 17 to 14 provinces and include:
Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
Controlled provinces or orange zones would also decline from 20 to 8 and include:
Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.
Samut Sakhon would remain the only province under the strictest control, or dark red zone. That zone will be allowed to reopen certain venues that include:
Markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.
Businesses to remain closed include entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.
Those provinces that are listed as orange zones will see entertainment venues being allowed to reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be required to stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Schools can reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.
Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.
Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities. Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
In the close surveillance zone or yellow zone, entertainment venues can openuntil midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight. Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.
Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.
In the surveillance zone or green zone, entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing. Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18
Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO
Soi Dog sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui to neuter and vaccinate stray animals
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies
PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training
Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Insurgency3 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Thailand3 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Phuket1 day ago
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand1 day ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
- Crime2 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam