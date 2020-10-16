Activists vow to push ahead with political protests in Bangkok today | The Thaiger

Protests
Activists vow to push ahead with political protests in Bangkok today
A mass gathering of protesters at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and Ratchadamri Road ended around 10pm last night, with activists vowing to return for more of the same today. Members of Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) announced they will reconvene today to keep pouring pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. Among the group’s demands are a call for the PM to resign, for the 2017 Thai charter to be re-written and, most controversially, for reforms to the Monarchy and its relationship to the government and army.
The Ratchaprasong intersection was the site of the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing incident that killed 20 people.
A number of media outlets speculated that 5,000 protesters attended yesterday’s gathering, violating (by a long shot) a newly-imposed State of Emergency that bans gatherings of more than 5 people. Under a new State of Emergency announced on Thursday morning at 4am, it expressly prevented a “gathering” of more than 5 people and gave police authority to “clear any area”. The Bangkok Post is reporting 15,000 people attending last night’s rally in central Bangkok.
Activists pushed back against riot police and protest leaders gave speeches, calling for recently arrested protesters to be freed. Nation Thailand reports that tensions eased around 5.00pm, as protest leader Panupong Jadnok urged those attending to remain calm, reminding them that all protest action to date has been non-violent.
As the protest came to an end around 10pm, protest leaders urged activists to return again today. They say they will stage a number of flash mob-style protests in Bangkok and around the country.
“Thai authorities should not repress peaceful protests”, Human Rights Watch
OPINION
The Thai government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Bangkok is a pretext for a crackdown on peaceful demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the declaration of a state of emergency on October 15, 2020, the police have arrested at least 22 activists, including several protest leaders, in front of Bangkok’s Government House.
“The Emergency Decree provides the Thai government with unchecked powers to suppress fundamental freedoms and ensures zero accountability for officials,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“Thai authorities should not repress peaceful protests with draconian laws that violate freedom of speech and other civil liberties.”
At 4am on October 15, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha declared a state of emergency in Bangkok. He asserted that the escalating protests by pro-democracy groups contravened the law and the constitution, caused disturbances, undermined measures to curtail Covid-19, and harmed national security and public safety. The government also accused protesters of disrupting the queen’s motorcade near Government House on October 14.
Shortly after Prayut’s announcement, thousands of riot police, armed with batons and shields, forcibly cleared protesters who had camped outside Government House. The police arrested at least 22 people, including the protest leaders Arnon Nampha, Parit Chiwarak, Prasiddhi Grudharochana, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul.
The draconian Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation provides authorities with broad powers to arrest individuals without charge and detain them in informal places of detention. Officials carrying out the duties under the decree enjoy legal immunity. The decree does not require access to legal counsel or visits by family members.
Under Thailand’s emergency decree, authorities can impose broad censorship to curb freedom of expression and media freedom. International news reporting on Thailand, such as by the BBC World Service, has been blocked on the country’s main cable TV network, True Visions. Authorities have also pressed satellite service providers to block the broadcast of Voice TV, a station widely known for its criticism of the government. Discussions about political issues in the parliament have also been suspended. Any public gathering of five or more people has been banned in Bangkok.
Thailand’s government has maintained its opposition to the youth-led democracy protests, which started on July 18 and later spread across the country. The protesters have called for the resignation of the government, the drafting of a new constitution, and an end to authorities harassing people who exercise their freedom of expression. Some of the protests included demands for reforms to curb the king’s powers.Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that at least 85 protesters faced illegal assembly charges for holding peaceful protests in Bangkok and other provinces. Some protest leaders have also been charged with sedition, which carries a maximum seven-year prison term, for making demands regarding reforms of the monarchy institution.
“The Thai government has created its own human rights crisis,” Adams said. “Criminalizing peaceful protests and calls for political reform is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.”
International human rights law, as reflected in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Thailand ratified in 1996, protects the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. But Thai authorities routinely enforce censorship and gag public discussions about human rights, political reforms, and the role of the monarchy in society. Since the military coup in 2014, the Thai government has prosecuted hundreds of activists and dissidents on serious criminal charges such as sedition, computer-related crimes, and lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) for peacefully expressing their views.
In addition, over the past five months, the authorities used emergency decree measures designed to help control the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to ban anti-government rallies and harass pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said.
“The Thai government is threatening peaceful protesters with long prison terms simply for demanding reforms aimed at the creation of a rights-respecting democracy,” Adams said. “Concerned governments and the United Nations should publicly condemn this wave of political repression and urge the immediate and unconditional release of democracy activists.”
5,000 pack Bangkok’s central shopping district to continue the protest
Police have been taken aback by the huge amount of support for a protest at Bangkok’s famous Ratchaprasong Intersection, the site of the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing incident where 20 people died. Bangkok, currently under a State of Emergency, declared by the Thai government in the early hours of this morning, is on edge this evening as huge crowds swarmed into the city’s main shopping precinct.
At this stage the protesters have filled a large chunk of Ratchadamri Road after being blocked by police to assemble at the Ratchaprasong Intersection. The estimate of 5,000 participants is from 2 leading news sites but is not official. As of mid evening, around 9pm, the protest shows no sign of dissipating.
Large numbers of university and school students also headed to the intersection to join in following their classes today. Most were still in their school uniforms and even proudly posed to police whose main ‘weapon’ was their cameras which they say will help them identify protesters and supporters.
This afternoon’s protest at Ratchaprasong Intersection is in defiance of the State of Emergency which stated that not more than 5 people could assemble following the declaration. Although no official estimates are currently available, there are more like 5,000+ attending this evening’s assembly, rather than 5.
People attending the protest were openly displaying the 3 finger salute, the defiant symbol of these protests, and yelled “release our friends” and “down with dictatorship” at the attending police. In the early hours of this morning more than 20 people were arrested in relation to yesterday’s protest and march.
After being initially blocked by police, the crowd moved onto the adjacent Ratchadamri Road. One of the busiest intersections in the city, the city’s afternoon peak was thrown into confusion.
Protesters also shouted “my tax money” – a controversial chant that was yelled at a yellow Rolls Royce as it passed through the protest route late yesterday afternoon in a 200 metre-long motorcade.
Rally leaders diffused this afternoon’s rising tensions by urging the protesters for “calm” and emphasised a non-violent approach to this and their other protests. So far, over the 3 months of protests, restraint has been shown on both sides and, despite a few minor scuffles, there has been no major violence or injuries.
Police were deployed to the intersection and were in force by 4pm when the crowd began to swell.
Meanwhile, news started to spread that Arnon Nampa, one of the protest organisers and a human-rights lawyer, had been flown back to Chiang Mai to face “sedition charges” following rallies in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani in August and September where he spoke out against Thailand’s monarchy, calling for reform.
Arnon posted he had been denied access to a lawyer on his Facebook page, shortly before it was taken down.
Meanwhile, 3 police, including one officer charged with overseeing crowd control during yesterday’s royal motorcade, have been transferred to inactive posts. They’ve been identified as deputy chief Metropolitan Police Somprasong Yenthuam, the city’s 1st division commander Prasai Jittasonthi, and Security and Crowd Control Commander Manop Sukonthanapat.
Reasons for their removal have not been officially made public but it has been widely leaked that their side-lining is linked to the failure of police to clear protesters from Phitsanulok Road yesterday afternoon before a royal motorcade, including Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, passed along the same route as the protesters, on their way to a religious ceremony at War Arun.
Video footage from yesterday clearly shows the angry protesters shouting slogans and swearing at the passing yellow Rolls Royce, just metres away from the car, whilst police ran along the side of the vehicle trying to clear the way as they went, forming a chain of defence. Some of this footage can be seen in today’s Thailand News Today.
Just after 4am this morning, an order was issued by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, under the terms of the current emergency decree, for a State of Emergency in Bangkok, citing, in part, “obstruction to the royal motorcade”.
No protesters stood in the way of the motorcade, according to numerous reports from yesterday’s incident. Some commentators are questioning the timing and route taken by the royal motorcade. Before his arrest today, protest leader Arnon Nampa, responding to the speculation, said that the police brought the motorcade towards the protesters, not the other way around. He suggested the situation had been staged to make the protesters look bad.
As the evening drags on in Bangkok, there are no signs of the crowds diminishing in the city’s central shopping district.
Screencapture from live stream on Facebook/FreeYouth this evening around 8.40pm
After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
After all the commotion outside Bangkok’s Government House this morning, with the protest broken up by a State of Emergency order and at least 20 people arrested, Thailand welcomed the first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak.
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House today, the first since the pandemic. He arrived after pro-democracy protesters were cleared from the area following the newly imposed emergency decree banning public gathering with more than 5 people. The protesters intended to set up camp outside the Government House for a few days to put pressure on Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
At their meeting, Wang and Prayut spoke about economic trade between the 2 countries, recognising that China is a top trading partner for Thailand and a main investor in many Eastern Economic Corridor mega development projects.
Wang and Prayut also complimented each other on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Wang says Thailand has implemented successful health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Prayut praised China’s research and development of a Covid-19 vaccine which is now in phase 3 of testing.
