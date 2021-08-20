Amnesty International demands investigation into shooting of protesters

Amnesty International Thailand is calling for a full investigation into the shooting of young anti-government protesters, with 1 teenager currently in a coma. The unnamed 15 year old was shot in the back of the neck, while a 14 and 16 year old were also shot. The father of the 14 year old has already filed a police complaint. However, his son, who has been discharged from hospital, says he can’t be sure the bullet was fired by police, adding that it may have come from a group of teenagers near the scene.

According to a Coconuts report, the Metropolitan Police Bureau have protested their innocence, insisting no live rounds were used to break up the protest, which took place in the capital on Monday. However, while the MPB says only rubber bullets were used, a statement from Amnesty International Thailand says the bullet found in the 15 year old’s skull appears to be live ammunition.

“The use of live ammunition against protesters is a deeply concerning development. The Thai authorities must urgently investigate the shootings of these child protesters, including any unlawful use of firearms. Thailand’s government must also investigate all reports of excessive and unnecessary force by police against protesters over the past year, and bring to justice anyone found responsible of causing physical harm to protesters.”

The critically ill teenager is being treated at Rajavithi Hospital, which has issued a statement to confirm he remains in a coma due to the bullet being lodged in his brainstem.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on