Tourism
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Thailand plans to launch a travel bubble arrangement with South Korea once the Covid-19 situation improves, according to tourism officials. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the plan would allow for quarantine-free travel between the 2 countries, with hopes it will provide Thailand with a much-needed tourism boost.
The plan has been confirmed by the TAT’s Thanet Petchsuwan, who will oversee international marketing for the Asia and South Pacific regions from October.
“My first mission will be to talk to the new Chinese ambassador to Thailand about the possibility of allowing Chinese citizens to travel abroad. We are also preparing talks with South Korea to launch a tourist-exchange programme, or travel bubble, without the need for quarantine. We are considering the timing and procedures for the programme’s launch once the Covid-19 situation in Thailand unwinds.”
Nation Thailand reports that TAT offices in the region are busy promoting the Kingdom to vaccinated Asian travellers, as tourists participating in Phuket’s sandbox scheme and the Samui Plus re-opening are primarily from Europe and the US.
In addition to South Korea, the TAT plans to target other Asian countries with a low rate of Covid-19 infections, including China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. However, of note is that Hong Kong officials recently moved Thailand to its list of high-risk countries, with arrivals subject to mandatory 21-day quarantine.
According to the Nation Thailand report, the TAT says it will ask other Asian nations to help reduce the cost of quarantine for returning citizens.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Amnesty International demands investigation into shooting of protesters
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Get your Tropical Health Insurance with Thaiger!
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Flights from Phuket to Bangkok to resume for sandbox tourists next month
Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases and 240 deaths
SEC fears cryptocurrency trading by inexperienced traders
Village under Covid-19 lockdown after old woman lies
Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket
Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
British man convicted of refusing to wear a mask, harassing police, to be deported from Singapore
Become an investor in The Thaiger
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- News3 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Business4 days ago
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
- Business3 days ago
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
- Phuket4 days ago
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
- Sponsored4 days ago
How to obtain Marriage Visa in Thailand?
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman