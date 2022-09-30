Connect with us

Election

Exit Prayut? Court rules today on PM’s future

Published

 on 

The Constitutional Court will today rule on whether suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has exceeded an eight-year limit as premier.

General Prayut seized power in a 2014 coup and became prime minister soon after. The air has been filled with speculation and conspiracy theories since the court accepted the opposition’s petition on August 24 and suspended Gen Prayut as PM while the court considered whether he should have left office last month, a case filed by the opposition Pheu Thai party.

The question for the court to decide is if Gen Prayut’s eight years in charge should include his time as leader of the junta he installed after toppling the Pheu Thai government.

Some want the eight years to begin when the new constitution came into force in 2017 while some suggest 2019 when an election was held and the new Parliament chose him to head the government.

Unlike previous editions, the current Thai constclearly stipulates the term limits for the office of PM.  Article 158 states…

The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not consecutively. However, this shall not include the period during which the prime minister carries out duties after vacating the office.

But when to start counting? There are three possible points.

August 24, 2014, Gen Prayut assumes the premiership following the coup that he led in May that year. In this case, Gen Prayut will be out of office immediately.

April 6, 2017, The current Constitution comes into force. In this case, Gen Prayut can complete his current term in 2023 and serve two more years.

June 9, 2019, Gen Prayut assumes the premiership following a general election in March. Under the new Constitution, then he would be able to serve five more years in office if re-elected in 2023.

There is a strong case for counting his tenure from August 24, arguing that the constitution is intended to prevent a monopoly of power. What matters is the spirit of the Constitution. Opponents believe the eight-year limit cannot be retroactive and tenure should be counted from the time the charter came into force. This could keep Gen Prayut in power until April 2025, if his party wins the elections.

Exit Prayut? Court rules today on PM’s future | News by Thaiger

Opposition leader Chonlanan Srikaew could be in line to be the new premier.

Only Prayut’s most fanatical supporters believe the tenure start in June 2019, when he was sworn in as prime minister under the new constitution. They believe he could serve until mid-2027.

Tenure is just one of many issues the opposition wants to resolve in their efforts to remove the retired general permanently from office. So far, they have tried four parliamentary motions of censure, a conflict of interest case over his residence, and months of street protests.

An election is due by May 7 next year at the latest, according to the election commission. Friday’s ruling will determine whether the 68 year old can run. Should the court decide Prayuth has passed the eight-year limit, parliament will elect a new premier from among the losing candidates in a 2019 House vote.

 

 

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Boddown
2022-09-30 12:29
I think it's all smoke and mirrors just to fool the public, things will be back to normal soon
Metoo
2022-09-30 13:11
1 hour ago, Cabra said: Some want the eight years to begin when the new constitution came into force in 2017 while some suggest 2019 when an election was held and the new Parliament chose him to head the government.…
Cabra
2022-09-30 15:26
2 hours ago, Metoo said: So, who TF was prime minister before 2017? That's not the point. He was not elected in 2014 (it was a coup d'etat). He wasn't actually officially appointed until 2019. The legal arguments being but…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-30 15:29
No surprise.
Poolie
2022-09-30 15:53
The correct decision. Soldier on (no pun intended).

Follow Thaiger by email:

World53 mins ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Politics2 hours ago

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
Technology2 hours ago

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
Sponsored8 hours ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodian delegation in UK to seach for stolen treasures
Thailand2 hours ago

20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Loan shark bombs debtor’s house in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai researchers develop flood-resistant rice strain
Press Room3 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Crime3 hours ago

Horrified relatives attempt ID of disfigured suitcase victim
Travel3 hours ago

Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Travel4 hours ago

5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru
Politics5 hours ago

Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
Myanmar5 hours ago

OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Protests6 hours ago

Activists plan protests across Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending