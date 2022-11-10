Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn

A primary school teacher in Samut Prakan has been arrested for selling alleged “schoolgirl porn” on social media.

In some of the videos the teacher named Natdanai, aged 28, is seen having sex with females in school uniform. Natdanai has admitted to earning about one million baht (US$25,000) over the last year from the videos.

Bangkok’s cybercrime force arrested the latest teacher accused of sex offences in Bangkok on Tuesday on charges of making, possessing and distributing pornography. The arresting team found a hidden camera in the primary teacher’s bedroom and videos of him having sex with females in girl scout uniforms. Arresting officers also collected a standard cybercrime toolkit of various mobile phones, a computer, SIM cards, bank books and other items from his apartment.

The arrest followed information from Hug Project Thailand that a schoolgirl had sought help after someone allegedly shared porn clips of her on VK.com. VK is a Russian social media platform based in Saint Petersburg, predominantly used by Russian speakers, and widely accused of being a facilitator of child pornography providers.

When she contacted the poster asking for the clips to be deleted, the person demanded money from her. She was told to take a photo of herself with her ID card and send it to him.

The girl then contacted the Hug Foundation, which helped her take her accusations to the police.

Natdanai had made minimal effort to cover his tracks, and cybercrime officers quickly identified him as the administrator behind the pages in question.

The suspect admits to posting 1,800 video clips over the past year, charging 1,500 (US$40) baht for access.