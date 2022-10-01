Pollution
Garbage in canals is worsing flooding in Bangkok
With heavy rainfall creating flooding around Thailand, officials say it’s not just the massive water pelting down that’s to blame for the Bangkok floods. Another culprit plays a significant role in the flooding: dumped garbage. While the capital city needs improvements to the drainage systems, an epidemic of junk bottlenecking the water flow is also to blame.
The Chao Phraya River, running through Bangkok has become inundated with trash dumped by people. Old mattresses and furniture along with other common household items no longer wanted have been ditched in Bangkok canals. They can block the flow of water into the Chao Phraya River.
It’s not a small amount of trash either. About five to ten tonnes of dumped garbage is pulled from the canals and riverways in Bangkok every day. According to the Department of Drainage and Sewerage under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the main water pumping station at Phra Khanong and the Rama IX Water Tunnel that help control flooding are inundated with garbage. Those two access points are the last chance to fish this junk from the waters before it dumps into the river.
For the eastern part of Bangkok, the water flow to canals is regulated by four main water pumping stations and gates. These stations serve as gatekeepers to strain what waste ends up spilling into the main riverways in Bangkok. Pulling oversized garbage and an abundance of general waste has been a consistent problem but has been exacerbated by the recent rainstorms and heavy flow of water pushing through these channels.
This creates a vicious cycle of heavy rains bringing floods that push more garbage into the drainage systems that then back up and create more flooding.
The trash isn’t all sofas and beds and huge objects. The majority is plastic waste, bottles, styrofoam packaging, and the ever-present plastic bags that inundate Thailand. The amount of junk being fished out of these canals has been falling over the past five years, but it is still a pervasive problem.
The BMA shows that 22,761 tonnes of trash, not including green waste like tree trimmings and weeds, was dredged from the waterways in the 2022 fiscal year that ended yesterday. This is a bit less than last year, with 24,281 tonnes, and significantly less than pre-pandemic times with nearly 50,000 tonnes in 2018 and 46,507 tonnes in 2019 collected. But still, in a time of flooding, the clogs due to trash in the waterways present major problems for Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Garbage in canals is worsing flooding in Bangkok
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Crime2 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
-
Economy3 days ago
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Recent comments: