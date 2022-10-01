Connect with us

Weather

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina

Published

 on 

A reinvigorated Hurricane Ian battered South Carolina Friday, deluging neighbourhoods with calf-high water.  The storm caused calamitous damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Streams of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas under water. Four piers along the coast collapsed into the waves and were washed away. Online cameras showed seawater in Garden City at calf level.Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina | News by Thaiger

Ian came ashore in South Carolina much weaker than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the fiercest storms to ever hit the United States. As it moved across South Carolina, Ian dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.

Florida has flooding on both coasts, with homes torn from their slabs, beachfront businesses demolished and more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people have been confirmed. Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina | News by Thaiger

Rescue boats plowed the riverine streets Thursday saving thousands people trapped on the roofs of flooded homes and in devastated buildings.

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders focus on “hasty” searches, aimed at rescue and assessments.

Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users shared phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check up on them.

Orlando residents returned home Friday, wading through muddy water in their streets. University of Central Florida students arrived to retrieve possessions from their waterlogged units.The devastating storm surge destroyed many older homes. Taller condominium buildings were intact but with the bottom floor blown out. Trees and utility poles were strewn everywhere.

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina | News by ThaigerHours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic and made landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres per hour. When it hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 240 kilometre-per-hour winds.

In North Carolina, heavy rain bands and winds crept into the state Friday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to be vigilant, given that up to 20 centimetres of rain could fall in some areas, with high winds.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said he was directing “every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors.”

He said…

“It’s going to take months, years to rebuild.

“I just want the people of Florida to know, we see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina | News by Thaiger

In Washington, President Joe Biden said he was directing every possible action to save lives.

 

SOURCE  Los Angeles Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand26 mins ago

Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Politics45 mins ago

The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Sponsored1 day ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Tourism2 hours ago

Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Tourism2 hours ago

Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Pollution4 hours ago

Garbage in canals is worsing flooding in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather4 hours ago

Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
Tourism5 hours ago

5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
Video5 hours ago

All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Protests6 hours ago

Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What you get for $X21 hours ago

What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Thailand23 hours ago

Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Weather23 hours ago

Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
World1 day ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending