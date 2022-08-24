Thailand
Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
A contrite Thai TikTok user apologised for posting a video of a bedroom created by a homeless man on a pedestrian overpass after it was destroyed by highway officials.
The uploaded TikTok video features a man-made bedroom on a pedestrian overpass in the central province of Ayutthaya. The bedroom was created by a homeless man but once the video went viral on the @jittakorn_pochoo account highway officials came and destroyed it.
The room was equipped with everything from a bed made from white foam containers, it had pillows, laminate flooring, curtains to protect the vagrant from sunlight, and dolls. Watch the video here.
A plastic cup was also available just in case anyone wanted to donate money so the destitute man could buy food.
Many people commented that the room looked completely cosy – except for the fact that pedestrians were walking through it every five minutes.
Some netizens living nearby the overpass said they felt awkward because it was like they were walking inside someone’s house.
After Thai media outlets highlighted the room, the video went viral leading to it being destroyed.
The media reported that the overpass is located in the Au Thai district of Ayutthaya province. Reporters visited the overpass today but the bedroom was no longer there.
An officer from the Ayutthaya Highways District, Thawat Changtham, told the media that the officials cleaned the overpass this morning to provide a clean and safe space for pedestrians.
The 60 year old added that officers usually clean the overpass every Friday but couldn’t find the time over the past two weeks, which allowed the homeless man to create a bedroom for himself.
Thawat said officers always chased the homeless away because the overpass is for pedestrians.
A 41 year old woman, Jatuporn Boonrot, who works near the overpass, said she was scared of the homeless man and didn’t dare to walk past him alone at night.
A 40 year old seller, Tharika Saleengam, stated that the homeless man had many tattoos, making people scared.
The TikTok user posted another video of a clean overpass with a caption that said…
“It’s my fault.”
He talked to people in the comments section saying he felt guilty for posting the video because it led to the bedroom being demolished.
Some netizens felt sorry for the homeless man, while others said the authorities had to do it because it is a public area.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
China opens classroom doors to students from Thailand
Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea2 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Hot Property8 hours ago
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya