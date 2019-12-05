Connect with us

Wanted MP sneaks into Thai parliament for crucial vote

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Wanted MP sneaks into Thai parliament for crucial vote | The Thaiger

WANTED: Pol Lt-Gen Waipote Arpornrat

Renegade fugitive MP Waipote Arpornrat escaped the notice of parliamentary police, and government MPs, when he managed to stroll in the Lower House parliamentary chamber undetected during Wednesday’s sitting. Arpornrat is a member of Palang Pracharat, the most prominent party of the ruling government coalition after jumping ship from the Pheu Thai party,

He was stripped of his MP status on September 12 but has been laying low ever since.

He was apparently there to help the government reach a quorum for a vote recount, in an effort to stall an investigation of the controversial “blank cheque” Section 44 of the 2014 interim constitution. How he was able to get into the Parliament undetected will be a source of questions by the government opposition parties.

The former red-shirt leader faces arrest under a warrant issued by the Supreme Court, for his role in disrupting the 2009 ASEAN Summit in Pattaya. (The red shirts are a political movement that formed after the 2006 coup against the PM Thaksin Shinawatra and live on, philosophically as the Pheu Thai party).

The warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday. Two other red-shirt leaders, Samroeng Prajumrua and Worachai Hema, were sentenced to four years in prison over the protests at the Pattaya Summit.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm have said separately that police can arrest Waipote on sight, but parliament police, conveniently, missed his presence and no Government MPs reported that they saw him.

Waipote was one of 250 government MPs who appeared in parliament after the Government party whips to make sure they attended.

On September 12 it was reported that, “Palang Pracharat MP for Kamphaeng Phet province Pol Lt-Gen Waipote Arpornrat has lost his MP status after the Supreme Court upheld the 4 year prison sentence handed down by the Appeals Court for his involvement in the disruption of the ASEAN Summit in Pattaya in 2009.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming” | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok – Khaosod English

Thailand might again see street protests again, according to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party and former MP. Thanathorn forecast the tipping point could come if the Future Forward party is dissolved next month.

He was speaking yesterday at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok. Future Forward and its members face more than two dozen lawsuits from police, the attorney general, the Constitutional Court and the Election Commission, as he read out the list of litigation against him and the progressive part, as reports by the Bangkok Post.

“The establishment are pushing people out. They seem certain they can contain it and control it. But many think otherwise. I think this is a very dangerous gamble.”

Thanathorn, a critic of the establishment, opposes military influence in a country with a long history of coups. He was removed from parliament in November for allegedly violating media shareholding rules. He says the accusations are politically motivated.

“They consistently use fake news and misinformation to discredit opposition. They brand us as traitors, as anti-monarchy, creating hatred that divides the people of this country,” Thanathorn told reporters, in his strongest comments since his removal.

Thanathorn says he has no control over the timing of protests, that “the anger of the people is real” and that the anti-government Run Against Dictatorship, or Wing Lai Loong (“Run to oust the Uncle”), scheduled for January next year, will be a test of sentiment toward the ruling coalition.

After the speech, a member of the Committee to Return Happiness to the People said many politicians were hypocrites and troublemakers.

“Come in and solve problems, don’t make more problems.”

A spokesman for Palang Pracharat, the ruling coalition’s biggest party, said he disagreed with Thanathorn’s comments.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, “He should respect the justice system. Nobody knows how these legal cases will play out. The majority don’t want to see street protests again. They don’t want to see chaos and disruption.”

Thailand held a disputed general election on March 23 after almost five years of military rule, and a pro-military coalition took office in July with a very narrow majority, installing former junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha as PM, also a very close vote against Thanathorn for the top job .

The opposition FFP emerged as the third largest party, and became part of an alliance that today controls nearly half the lower house of parliament.

A deeply divided parliament and the government’s slim majority have shone a spotlight on political risk, in a Thailand where the economy is struggling. Observers are split on whether the ruling coalition can survive future tests, especially after the government’s shock defeat in a recent ruling over the controversial Section 44 of the 2017 Constitution.

Thanathorn says he doesn’t support violence, but that tension is rising and “a storm might be coming”.

“I see my role as a chain breaker. To break the chain that’s preventing us from advancing further.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Environment

Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, under fire over his ‘recollection’ of what happened at the meeting that reversed the ‘ban’ decision on agri-chemicals – Thai PBS World

A war of words and threatened litigation has broken out over the reversal of the ban on agri-chemicals glyphosate, paraquat and chlorpyrifos.

Thai Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit now says he’ll countersue organisations that have threatened a lawsuit against him over the U-Turn on the ban on three farm chemicals. A network of advocates for the ban is threatening to file suits against the minister and the National Hazardous Substances Committee.

Suriya says he’d have his lawyers prepare a legal response after BioThai, a network of organisations supporting the ban, announced their plan to take legal action against him.

BioThai claims reversal of the ban on the herbicide glyphosate and the delay in the bans on paraquat and pesticide chlorpyrifos are illegal. But Suriya insists the NHSC meeting he chaired last week agreed unanimously on a new resolution, reversing previous committee’s resolution to ban the three toxins from December 1 of this year. At least one member of the committee has already spoken publicly that the alleged ‘unanimous vote’ at the meeting is incorrect.

Other senior members of the NHSC committee have also challenged the Minister’s recollection of events.

Read that story HERE.

Immediately after the meeting Suriya announced that the committee would lift the ban on glyphosate and delay the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months. He says the committee’s meeting was recorded and the audio will prove it agreed on a new resolution.

He dismissed arguments that committee members must raise their hands in a show of support to make a resolution legitimate.

“I had already sought the opinions of the meeting participants, making a raising of hands unnecessary. The resolution is legal. It was already scrutinised by lawyers.”

Suriya says he reported to the PM about the need to postpone the ban, and that he had agreed with the committee’s judgement, noting that the Government cannot afford to pay compensation in case stocks of the three substances are seized and destroyed.

There are still stocks in the hands of farmers and traders, estimated to be worth up to 10 billion baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Politics

Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Adul Khiewboriboon, chairman of the Committee of Relatives of the Black May 1992 Victims

A support group for families of victims of Thailand’s 1992 political unrest says the kingdom’s deteriorating political and economic environment could turn into violent street protests like those in Hong Kong. Adul Khiewboriboon, chairman of the Committee of Relatives of the Black May 1992 Victims, says there are already warning signs and conditions are “almost ripe” for mass protests.

His warning came as anti-government activists met to organise what they call Run Against Dictatorship or Wing Lai Loong (“Run to oust the Uncle”), scheduled for January 12 next year.

Adul also warned Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to “exercise caution” in opposing dictatorship. Thanathorn, removed as an MP last month over allegations of owning shares in a media company when he applied to run in the election, has spent recent days on the campaign trail.

“In the face of hardships, people affected by economic problems could jump in and make the situation worse,” Adul told the Bangkok Post.

Thanathorn has told voters he will continue work to ensure bills sponsored by the FFP are passed by the cabinet, including a draft law to annul 27 orders issued by the previous military junta, and a bill to end military conscription.

Adul says the government should pay attention to calls to amend the 2017 coup-sponsored Constitution, seen by many as a tool for the NCPO maintain power after the general election.

“The government shouldn’t stall the House’s attempts to amend the charter and examine the use of Section 44 powers. They need to revise and improve the law to reflect the changing situation, and start doing things the right way.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

