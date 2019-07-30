Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine
The Royal Thai Navy say they want to purchase a second submarine valued at 12 billion baht from China. Under the NCPO military government the cabinet agreed with the navy’s plan in 2016 to buy three submarines from China valued at 36 billion baht. The purchases would be spread over 11 years.
The navy says they’re now waiting for the new parliament to approve the government’s 2020 budget before the purchase of a second submarine can be approved.
Construction began in China on the first submarine for Thailand in September last year and is expected to be delivered to the navy in 2023.
The Navy has struggled to get interest from previous Thai Cabinets but the military government since 2014 was a lot more sympathetic to their requests. The Navy told Cabinet that there have been no submarine purchases for 60 years and the Thai Navy needs submarines to protect the countries marine and coastal interests “including the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand” (we’re not sure what other waters it would be protecting??).
In 2011 the navy wanted to buy six German-made second-hand submarines at a cost of 7.7 billion baht but requests were rejected by the Yingluck Shinawatra government at the time. Since then there has been a political veer to the east and an increase in military spending with China.
Politics
Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament
A Super Poll has published results of Thai’s thoughts on the first few days of the new Parliament.
• 72% say they gained nothing from the debate in parliament on the government’s policy statement
• 78.6% admit they did not believe political parties would fulfil their election pledges.
• 27.2% of the respondents said they have benefitted from the debate
• 79.2% said they didn’t find any MP impressive on the first day of the debate.
• 20.8% of those surveyed said they were impressed with the performances of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Seri Ruam Thai party leader Seripisut Temiyavet, Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Future Forward spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew and Palang Pracharat MP Pareena Kraikupt.
Super Poll director Noppadol Kannikar says that the public’s inclination is to give a chance for both the government and the Opposition to address the pressing problems of the people, although most of them do not believe that the parties will fulfil their election pledges.
He said the government, the opposition and the Senate must join forces to reach out to the people and to help ease their hardships.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
Fights on offer as Pheu Thai MP and senator bicker in Parliament
PHOTO: @tanawatofficial
It only took two days before the fingers started pointing and the first offer of a fist fight was made.
Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha, who challenged Pheu Thai MP Yutthapong Charassathien in parliament to a fist-fight yesterday, admitted he lost his patience because of Yutthapong’s continual bad-mouthing of other MPs.
The Senators have all been hand-picked by the NCPO before military Junta was disbanded and power handed over to the new Government.
He said that he was “not a priest” and could not stand the Pheu Thai MP, so he snapped back and then walked toward him to challenge him to a fight. Yutthapong refused his challenge.
Thai PBS reports that the bickering between Kittisak and Yutthapong stems from Pheu Thai’s criticism of the government’s policy on the suppression of corruption, during which he cited several cases of alleged graft such as the Interior Ministry’s plan to seek a 7.7 billion baht loan to purchase fire-fighting trucks and the Laem Chabang deep-sea port phase 3 project.
Palang Pracharat MP for Bangkok, Sira Jenjakha, protested that the fire-truck project was not part of the government’s policy. More MPs from opposing camps joined the fray.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was then attending the meeting, stood up and asked for permission to leave the meeting for a business appointment with the chairman of ICAO. He then departed.
Yutthapong, who was still in the debate, shouted at the Prime Minister’s back asking whether he was running away. This triggered another round of protests from Palang Pracharat MPs demanding that he withdraw the comment.
STORY: Thai PBS
Politics
Former police chief, turned MP, rails against the PM
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Seri Ruam Thai party leader Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet, former Police Chief appointed by the NCPO, is taking the fight right up to the PM and the coalition, hinted to the media before parliament resumed todaythat he still has enough ammunition to fire at the government and, particularly, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
During his time as the Junta’s chosen police chief it appears he was well and truly rubbed up the wrong way and is using his time in front of Parliament to pass on a few ‘dark secrets’ from the five years of military rule.
Today, he told the media, he would mention the government’s omission of budgetary issue in the policy statement which is deemed a violation of the Constitution and, secondly, the status of the cabinet which is not legally completed.
Thai PBS reports that Seripisut said that he would skip the issue about the qualifications of some cabinet ministers, saying that “somebody may go ballistic”.
The former police chief was told to leave the meeting late last night after he refused to withdraw his accusations against the PM as demanded by Pornpetch Wichitcholachai, vice president of the parliament who chaired the meeting.
When the meeting resumed this morning, Pornpetch asked the whips of the government and opposition parties and the Senate to consider the remaning time for the debate and the lineup of the speakers.
Palang Pracharat MP of Ratchaburi province Ms Pareena Kraigupt asked the meeting to consider whether Seripisut should be allowed back to the parliament after he was told to leave late last night.
She was booed and jeered by several opposition MPs who suggested that she should leave the meeting.
The parliament vice president later ruled that Seripisut could attend the meeting as usual after the incident last night was over.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
