Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering

World-renowned United States Professor Jeffrey Sachs appealed to the presidents of China and the US to get around a table and talk before the globe is dragged into yet another war.

The 67 year economist and best-selling author called on US President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping to sit down and discuss their future social, economic, and political plans instead of listening to the conspiracy theories of sociopaths.

China is the latest in a long line of targets on a US hit list that includes Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Russia, North Korea, Julian Assange, and many, many more.

Sachs’ plea comes on the back of a report by the Australian TV programme Four Corners that the US is to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to northern Australia. They allegedly plan to strike China.

Becca Wasser, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington DC-based think tank, told Four Corners…

“Having bombers that could range and potentially attack mainland China could be very important in sending a signal to China that any of its actions over Taiwan could also expand further.”

The plan was described as “military madness (that) is fanning tensions with China,” by Four Corners journalist Peter Cronau.

Australian Greens senator for New South Wales, David Shoebridge, agreed with Cronau.

Shoebridge wrote on Twitter…

“This is a dangerous escalation. It makes Australia an even bigger part of the global nuclear weapons threat to humanity’s very existence—and by rising military tensions it further destabilizes our region.”

The Australian news platform ABC reported that…

“Washington is planning to build dedicated facilities” for the nuclear-capable B-52 bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, less than 200 miles south of Darwin, the capital of the country’s Northern Territory.

Washington’s plan is the latest in a long line of US acts of hostility toward China.

Critics expressed concerns that it locks Australia into joining Washington in the event of an armed conflict with China.

A senior research associate at the Nautilus Institute and longstanding anti-nuclear activist, Richard Tanter, believes it reveals Australia’s commitment to the US war plan with China.

“It’s a sign to the Chinese that we are willing to be the tip of the spear. It’s very hard to think of a more open commitment that we could make. A more open signal to the Chinese that we are going along with American planning for a war with China.”

Asked about the US deploying the B-52s in Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that military cooperation pacts between countries should “not target any third parties or harm the interests of third parties.”

“The relevant US behaviours have increased regional tensions, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region.

“China urges the parties concerned to abandon the outdated Cold War and zero-sum mentality and narrowminded geopolitical thinking, and to do something conducive to regional peace and stability and enhancing mutual trust between the countries.”

Sachs said “the most dangerous country in the world since 1950 has been the United States” but added that the majority of the American people are ignorant of the belligerent nature of the US. He wants to highlight its warmongering behaviour.

“The US government thinks that we are in a grand competition with China, that it’s a devastating competition that we need to contain China.

“Many harsh, absolutely anachronistic, dangerous ideas. At the same time, we have a proxy war between the United States and Russia, because that war in Ukraine has a great deal to do with the American intention to push NATO into Ukraine, and across the Black Sea, into Georgia. And this is another narrative that the United States doesn’t want the people to know or understand, but it’s a reality.

“So, these tensions need to be reduced because the world is at an extremely dangerous crossroads right now.”

Sachs urged the US and China to sit down and talk it through.

“The peaceful environment has been wonderful for China’s end of poverty and its economic development and its developing relations with other parts of the world. And we should absolutely celebrate those accomplishments not view them as threats but celebrate them.

“So, what we need is dialogue. We need better understanding. We need the leaders of China and the United States to meet routinely. We need governments to meet routinely so that this is a normal relationship. We’re not hearing that from the US government, we’re not hearing it from our media, but I think the intention stated very clearly from the 20th Party Congress (in Beijing) is that’s what China wants.

“If China can explain that clearly to the world, that will be good because I hope other countries in the world will also say to the US leaders, tone it down.”