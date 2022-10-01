Politics
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
No matter which side you are on, yesterday’s Constitutional Court ruling gives us some measure of much-needed clarity. After weeks of debate and rumour, we now know that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term started on April 6, 2017, the date the present charter came into force. His previous leadership as part of the junta government does not count.
What we know is that Prayut’s tenure in office must expire in 2025. If he chooses to run in, and if he wins, May’s election, he can be premier only for two more years.
The ruling turns out to be something of a Wisdom of Solomon issue. While all sides have more clarity about the position, everyone seems to be equally upset. The judgement pleases no one.
Supporters of PM Prayut and some MPs in the Palang Pracharath Party are disappointed. That party is going to have a lot of trouble finding a new leader who can attract voters. It’s doubtful that any people will want to vote for a PM who can serve only two years.
Likewise, the anti-Prayut squad, who believe his term already ended, have more justification to take to the streets again.
We need to respect the Constitutional Court’s ruling. Society must move on. We have set our eyes on a general election. Let’s make the parliamentary system work as it should. The ruling yesterday provides a chance to stop street protests and give democracy its chance in April. Then, voters can, if they wish, put decent politicians into public office.
It’s for PM Prayut to establish his legacy. His performance in the next few months will determine how he will be remembered, regardless of the court ruling.
In his first year, he promised everything: reform, no more corruption and a new constitution. He even wrote a song about it. If any of his big promises are to be fulfilled, it will have to happen pretty fast.
The new charter is not complete. Corruption is thriving. Society is as divided as ever.
PM Prayut must spend his last few months dealing with rising inflation and a weakening currency. He also needs to ensure that the APEC meeting in November goes smoothly.
He needs to run the country with his eyes on April.
SOURCE Bangkok Post
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Garbage in canals is worsing flooding in Bangkok
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Crime2 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
-
Economy3 days ago
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says