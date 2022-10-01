The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?

No matter which side you are on, yesterday’s Constitutional Court ruling gives us some measure of much-needed clarity. After weeks of debate and rumour, we now know that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term started on April 6, 2017, the date the present charter came into force. His previous leadership as part of the junta government does not count.

What we know is that Prayut’s tenure in office must expire in 2025. If he chooses to run in, and if he wins, May’s election, he can be premier only for two more years.

The ruling turns out to be something of a Wisdom of Solomon issue. While all sides have more clarity about the position, everyone seems to be equally upset. The judgement pleases no one.

Supporters of PM Prayut and some MPs in the Palang Pracharath Party are disappointed. That party is going to have a lot of trouble finding a new leader who can attract voters. It’s doubtful that any people will want to vote for a PM who can serve only two years.

Likewise, the anti-Prayut squad, who believe his term already ended, have more justification to take to the streets again.

We need to respect the Constitutional Court’s ruling. Society must move on. We have set our eyes on a general election. Let’s make the parliamentary system work as it should. The ruling yesterday provides a chance to stop street protests and give democracy its chance in April. Then, voters can, if they wish, put decent politicians into public office.

It’s for PM Prayut to establish his legacy. His performance in the next few months will determine how he will be remembered, regardless of the court ruling.

In his first year, he promised everything: reform, no more corruption and a new constitution. He even wrote a song about it. If any of his big promises are to be fulfilled, it will have to happen pretty fast.

The new charter is not complete. Corruption is thriving. Society is as divided as ever.

PM Prayut must spend his last few months dealing with rising inflation and a weakening currency. He also needs to ensure that the APEC meeting in November goes smoothly.

He needs to run the country with his eyes on April.

SOURCE Bangkok Post

