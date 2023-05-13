Pheu Thai Party candidates launch campaign caravan at Democracy Monument

Photo by Sanook.

Today at 9.30am, the Pheu Thai Party began its campaign at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Led by 35 year old Patongthan Shinawatra, and Sathorn Taweewon, they were joined by 33 Bangkok constituency candidates.

Patongthan and Sathorn waved flags and released a car caravan as a symbol of their commitment to Thailand’s democracy. The Pheu Thai Party’s caravan procession was divided into three routes: central Bangkok, Thon Buri, and eastern Bangkok.

The central Bangkok route was headed by Sathorn, Patongthan, the Shinawatra family, Prasert, Phumtham, Natthawut, Suriya, Chusak, Pichai, Sermsak, Chakraphong, Panpria, Phichet, Danuporn, Lintiporn, Chanin, and Kattiya. This group passed through the Democracy Monument, Sao Ching Cha, Inthra Road, Wat Thep Sirin, Hua Lamphong Train Station, and Siam Paragon shopping centre.

The Thon Buri route was led by Thon Buri constituency candidates, and the eastern Bangkok route was led by eastern district candidates. As they travelled these routes, the candidates were greeted by enthusiastic citizens, street vendors, motorbike drivers, students, parents, and company employees. Many waved and encouraged the candidates, while some bikers beeped their horns in support.

Upon arrival at Siam Paragon, a group of fans awaited Sathorn and Patongthan near the entrance, offering their encouragement. The two Prime Minister candidates, as well as other prominent members of the Pheu Thai Party, later enjoyed lunch together at the mall’s food court, where everyone selected their desired meal.

The Pheu Thai Party has expressed its determination to fight for democracy and provide tangible improvements to the lives of Thai citizens. By dividing their campaigning efforts into multiple routes, the party aims to reach as many voters as possible in a short amount of time. This display of unity and commitment to the people of Thailand demonstrated their readiness and eagerness to serve the country.

With the election campaign now in full swing, it remains to be seen whether the Pheu Thai Party’s efforts will resonate with the electorate, and ultimately translate into significant political gains. As is the case in all democracies, the power now lies in the hands of the voters, who will ultimately determine the course of Thailand’s future.