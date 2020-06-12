Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok
TikTok Thailand says only 1% of its users are aged 45-55. Turns out one of them is Thailand’s mercurial Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul. Remember him? He disappeared from Twitter after his comments about “dirty farang” in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis, where he accused foreigners of being the cause of the outbreak in Thailand. His racist remarks have been credited with legitimising xenophobic sentiment among some Thais and he was sidelined from the Government’s Covid-19 task force pretty much immediately after, sent out to the outlying provinces instead for photo opportunities.
Well, he’s back, at least on TikTok. A report in Khaosod English says Minister Anutin has posted a couple of videos on the site under the handle @nituna1966 (his birth year and his name spelt backwards). In one clip, posted at the end of May, he can be seen lip-synching to audio from Thai toddler sensation @Phuriwat.M. “People watching aren’t giving me hearts. I’ll spank you,” mimes Anutin.
Here it is…
@nituna1966
TikTok Thailand says the vast majority of its users are in the younger age brackets, with half aged 18-24 and a third aged 13-17. Anutin is 53 and is believed to be the first prominent Thai politician to join the network (the rest of the Thai cabinet has so far resisted the temptation to follow Anutin’s lead).
Anutin deleted his Twitter account in March after his inflammatory comments went viral and caused uproar, putting the PM and fellow ministers into damage control.
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
The Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department have demanded phone usage data from service providers, and political activist Srisuwan Janya (aka. “Thailand’s complainer-in-chief,”) is lodging a petition with the National Human Rights Commission seeking an investigation. The secretary-general of the Thai Constitution Protection Association says he found the conduct of the MoD and DCD to be a breach of the “rights, liberties and human dignity of the people,” as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.
Srisuwan says the demand could also violate the Privacy of Information Protection Act, dismissing claims by the MoD that it’s in the process of gathering opinions from all stakeholders about the means to contain the spread of Covid-19, and has not received information about phone usage. He also questions the MoD’s claim that phone usage information can be used for containing the spread of the contagion.
The director of Policy and Planning at the MoD admits that the idea of taking phone usage information from service providers, to be used to track those infected with the virus, originated from the defence technical team, citing the case of the cluster of infections at the Lumphini boxing stadium.
“If the military had had the phone information of about 2,800 people who were at the stadium… it could have tracked them down and alerted them of the need for medical screening, rather than only 800 actually traced by the DCD.”
Representatives of 5 service providers were invited for discussions with defence officials, along with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, due to their regulatory role.
He insists that the MoD had good intentions and no ulterior motive or plan to use the information in a way that would violate people’s rights, and maintains that the ministry has not made use of the Thai Chana phone tracking program, which was initiated in mid-May.
Independent academic and writer Saranee Archavananthakul raised further questions, demanding to know why the MoD wants to get involved in tracking and monitoring people suspected of being infected.
She asks why the MoD, the NBTC and DCD did not publicly disclose details of the plan to exploit phone usage information.
Saranee says Thai people are unaware that the MoD is working on an app to track people without their knowledge, over and above the Thai Chana platform.
88 billion baht Covid-19 spending bill, criticised by opposition, passes first reading
Thailand’s House of Representatives kicked off a debate this morning on a bill that would transfer about 88 billion baht from the budgets of each government ministry to a central fund, to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and rehabilitate the nation’s economy. The first reading was approved with 264 votes. 4 MPs rejected it, 185 abstained and 1 MP failed to vote.
The Opposition called on fellow MPs to reject the bill, saying it gives no detail about how the money will be spent and approving it would be like “issuing a blank cheque to the PM.” A Sereeruamthai party-list MP criticised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for revising rules to increase the spending limit from the central fund and urged the House not to allow it, pointing out that the budget transfer would be capped at 16 billion baht under the old rules. He argued it’s improper for the PM to raise the spending amount of funds that he would himself manage, saying it would invite corruption.
A Pheu Thai Party MP for the northern Nan province says the PM revised the regulation to accommodate himself, pointing out the central fund is to be be managed by the PM, and it’s the fourth time the administration has sought budget transfers.
The PM defended the reallocation of budgets, saying the government needs money to implement programs to help cushion the pandemic’s economic blow. He says the central fund will be used for Covid-19 mitigation efforts or the money will be returned.
Battered Thai Airways seeks government protection from creditors
Struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways is seeking government support in 4 key areas, including negotiating with foreign creditors and renegotiating contracts with other state enterprises. The director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office said yesterday that the airline is seeking state help after the Central Bankruptcy Court accepted its request for rehabilitation.
The airline also wants the government to examine its time slots in order to boost its competitiveness and that of its alliance airlines, according to the director-general, who is also secretary of the government committee formed to follow up on the airline’s rehabilitation plan. The committee is chaired by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who has announced publicly that the beleaguered carrier won’t fly again until at least the end of this month.
A spokesman said the national carrier wants the government to coordinate negotiations with foreign creditors, as it wants them to accept its rehab plan under Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court. The company also wants the government to help renegotiate financial dealings with other state enterprises, such as Petroleum Authority of Thailand and Airports of Thailand. Now that the Finance Ministry has dropped its stake in the airline below 50%, Thai Airways has lost its state enterprise status and wants to revise contracts it made with state agencies.
Meanwhile, the deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister said the 86 savings cooperatives involved need to find common ground when it comes to the 43 billion baht the airline owes them. Of the 86, 85 invested in the airline’s debentures and 1 bought shares.
The carrier carries a total debt of 300 billion baht, and the minister warned that if the cooperatives don’t stick together, they may not get reasonable compensation as foreign creditors may take all of Thai Airways’s assets.
