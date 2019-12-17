Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
PHOTO: Apichart Jinakul
University students have finally been allowed to hold a press conference on the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) event at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Earlier requests for two other locations to hold their media gathering were denied.
One of them was the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand…
The professional committee of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand is concerned about pressure from Thai police to cancel a planned press conference. Over the weekend the FCCT’s management was asked by Lumpini police station to cancel a booking by a group involved in the ‘Run Against Dictatorship’ planned for next month. The group had agreed to pay to use the FCCT for a press conference announcing the event. The police explained that the title of the event was objectionable, and that they considered it likely to create what they called a “mob.” They also stated that there would be serious consequences for the FCCT – suggesting possible closure — if it did not comply with their request. After discussion with the group, the organizers agreed to find an alternative venue – FCCT Facebook page
The running event was foreshadowed at Saturday’s gathering of protesters in support of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and the Future Forward Party. The thousands that gathered on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, heard the announcement about the proposed running event.
The anti-military student group calls the event “Run Against Dictatorship” in English. The Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung,” literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a not-very-thinly-veiled reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is “Lung Tu” (Uncle Tu).
The 6 kilometre run is scheduled for January 12, 2020, although police have yet to approve the proposed route.
Whether the police considering the route will treat it as a political or sports event will soon become apparent. At this stage the government have had little to say about the proposed running event with the controversial name.
According to Thanawat Wongchai, an economics student from Chulalongkorn University and strategist of the Student Union of Thailand, the run will start from the university and head to the Democracy Monument. Runners will make three rounds around the monument before heading back to the university’s football field.
Participants are expected to gather at the university from 4.30am, with the run to start at 5.30am.
Final word about the application to hold the media conference from the FCCT…
Thailand has been under a civilian government since May this year, which should make such orders or even “suggestions” to curb free speech a thing of the past. In demanding the cancellation of this week’s event the police gave no legal justification, although they made it clear they were acting on orders from higher up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | FCCT Facebook Page
Bangkok
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
“They were just being playful.” Playful indeed!
A couple caught engaging in some spontaneous ‘close-and-personal’ in the back of a Bangkok tuk-tuk has got Thailand’s online community in a fluster. Whilst tourism numbers stagnate and thousands gather in the centre of the city for the biggest political rally in five years, THIS has been the biggest talking point for Thai netizens.
Videos of the amorous couple set Thailand’s keyboard warriors alight on Friday prompting the tuk-tuk driver to come forward and clarify that the pair were just being playful, according to media reports.
The clips shared by Facebook user Khun-Khachen, showed a group of five passengers crammed into the back of the tuk-tuk barrelling down a busy street in the capital. The Facebook post was deleted by Friday morning. The YouTube version was deleted last night.
A woman was sitting on a man’s lap with her skirt hitched up to her waist. The pair appeared to be enjoying sex, undeterred by the bumpy ride, the public road or the camera pointed at them. In one clip, a man can be heard saying in Thai “no underwear?”
There was a barrage of angry comments condemning the couple’s actions saying it was inappropriate for a Buddhist country.
Bangkok
Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Bangkok Police are collating evidence to charge leaders of Saturday’s political gathering on Saturday held on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations in Bangkok, after discovering the rally was held without official permission.
Chief of Metropolitan Police Division 6, Pol Maj-General Metee Rakpan, says the police were checking if the rally, near the Pathumwan intersection was against the law, as the leaders had not notified Pathumwan Police Station.
Meanwhile Senator Somchai Sawangkarn also posted a message on his Facebook account stating that the rally was illegal as the Public Assembly Act requires organisers to notify the event in advance, and prohibits the assembly from taking place within a 150 metre radius of the palace. The Sra Pathum palace is located nearby the Pathumwan intersection. It’s the official residence of Princess Sirindhorn.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the embattled Future Forward Party leader, had called on his supporters to rally on Saturday, to express opposition to the current political situation and showing that people “would not surrender to dictatorship”.
“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”
“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Unidentified naked man in Bangkok death plunge
PHOTO: Forensic police examine the body of the man who fell from a high-rise condominium in the Ratchayothin area in Bangkok on Saturday morning
Police say a naked man has fallen to his death from a condominium tower in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district early on Saturday. The unidentified man’s body was found lying face down on the street.
The incident happened at a 29 storey luxury condo in the Ratchayothin area. It was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Thai media.
The man is believed to have been in his 30’s and was stark naked with no identifying marks to assist with ID. His face and body were disfigured in the fall, making identification difficult. Police weren’t even able to ascertain whether the victim was Thai or a foreigner.
Police say security footage from the condominium captured the body of the man falling. They have yet to determine which room the victim was staying in, but officers inspecting the building found the fire escape door on the 20th floor open. At this stage, they haven’t ruled out foul play.
A police spokesman told media they will examine CCTV footage further today.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
