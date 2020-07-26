Student protests continue for seventh day | The Thaiger

Politics
Student protests continue for seventh day
Students and young people held anti-government demonstrations in several provinces yesterday, continuing a week of protests sweeping the country. Demonstrators are demanding the dissolution of Parliament, a rewritten Constitution and an end to official and unofficial intimidation of government opponents – none of which are even remotely likely to happen, especially the first two.
In the western Kanchanaburi province, at about 5:40pm a group of around 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in the central city district. They held placards and banners with messages attacking the government and “military dictatorship.” They called for the House of Representatives to be dissolved to make way for a new election, for the government to stop all forms of intimidation of the people and for the constitution to be rewritten.
The demonstration was peaceful. About 50 police and military personnel were deployed to ensure law and order. At 6pm, the demonstrators sang the national anthem and flashed the trademark 3 finger sign with their hands. They yelled “Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy” 3 times before dispersing.
In Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, at about 5pm a group of students and young people gathered at the open ground in front of the city tower. Student leaders took turns on a stage to call for a House dissolution and for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. At 7pm they switched on the lights of their mobile phones and flashed the 3 finger sign before ending the demonstration.
In the central northern Phetchabun province, at around 6pm about 10 youths staged a brief gathering in front of the clock tower in Lom Sak district to voice the same demands.
A protest is planned for Phuket’s Saphan Hin this evening. Local police have been alerted to the demonstration and will be in attendance.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he doesn’t oppose students’ demonstrations but urged them to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to help avoid spreading Covid-19 coronavirus. He said his main concern about student rallies is safety, but masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. (Thailand hasn’t had a locally transmitted case of the virus for over 2 months.) He said he won’t oppose students’ demonstrations because they want to communicate their feelings to the government. “Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 2 months […]
Crime
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
A judge on Thailand’s Constitutional Court is urging PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to investigate possible mishandling, by both the police and public prosecutors, of the hit-and-run case involving the Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, saying the nation’s justice system has been “rendered meaningless” after prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges and the police’s failure to challenge the decision. In a Line post to fellow jurists, Thaveekiart Meenakanit said that the fatal road incident, involving the scion of one of Thailand’s wealthiest families, is widely understood by the public, but the fact that the suspect was spared prosecution, apparently because of […]
Politics
Deputy PM backs protesters’ demand for constitutional reform
Deputy PM and Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is backing the key demand of student protesters to rewrite Thailand’s Constitution. Responding to activists’ calls for the dissolution of Parliament, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party said yesterday such a move would be pointless without prior constitutional amendment. Speaking at the party’s annual meeting, Anutin, leader of second-largest partner in the current coalition government (with 61 elected MPs), says the party is willing to listen to the voices of civil society. The latest Thai constitution was voted for in 2017 and enshrined into law. An unofficial English translation can be […]
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
Nakhon Panom man shot dead after wounding policeman
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
Deputy PM backs protesters’ demand for constitutional reform
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Expats1 day ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Crime2 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Bangkok3 days ago
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped