Redshirts leader says “justice will never be served” over 2010 military crackdown | The Thaiger

Politics
Redshirts leader says “justice will never be served” over 2010 military crackdown
The leader of the “Redshirts”, political activists supportive of former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, says the military government will never be held to account for a 2010 crackdown that cost the lives of nearly 100 people, most of them civilians. His comments come just days after a spokesman for the Democrat Party, a member of the ruling coalition, claimed the crackdown was legal.
Khaosod English reports that Jatuporn Prompan was speaking at a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of government action that ended 3 months’ of anti-government protests in Bangkok during 2010.
Between the months of March and May 2010, over 100,000 activists marched on the capital, calling for the cabinet to be dissolved and elections to be held. They were finally crushed by a bloody government crackdown. Although charges were initially brought against Abhisit Vejjajiva, PM at the time, and Suthep Thaugsuban, deputy PM, these were later dropped. To date nobody has been held accountable for the loss of life and Jatuporn says he believes justice will never be done.
The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak means the commemoration ceremony in the capital was more low-key than originally planned. Jatuporn, who led the 2010 protests, has also hit out at pro-government figures for implying that those protesting 10 years ago were terrorists.
“The truth is that this was the deadliest fight for democracy in Thailand. Over the past 10 years, the Redshirts have been living humbly because we know that there is no way for us to fight. We can only seek for justice, but it will not be delivered. I have stressed to the families of the deceased that their children, parents, and relatives are martyrs. They are not terrorists.”
He adds that any move to attempt to bring Abhisit and Suthep to justice is doomed to fail as the current military government will find them not guilty. However, Weng Tojirakarn, another prominent Redshirt leader says despite this, the fight for democracy must continue.
“We should not let the 10 year mark go as another ritual, but we should do something more sustainable to continue the spirit of the martyrs. We must build a democracy that will truly stand in Thai society, no matter how difficult it can be.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Politics
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
A spokesman for Thailand’s Democrat Party, currently part of the ruling coalition, says former PM and party chairman Abhisit Vejjajiva did nothing wrong in ordering the 2010 military crackdown on protesters in Bangkok.
Khaosod English reports that Ramet Rattanachaweng’s comments come as activists commemorated the 10 year anniversary of the crackdown, in which around 100 people died, by projecting an anti-government slogan on some of the capital’s key monuments and buildings.
In 2010, over 100,000 demonstrators congregated in Bangkok to protest against the government, demanding that parliament be dissolved, and elections called. Known as the “Redshirts”, they protested for 3 months from March until the government’s crackdown in May brought things to a bloody end. Most of those who died were civilians.
In the aftermath, the Abhisit administration established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate any wrongdoing on the part of the government. Ramet says the findings show the former PM did nothing wrong.
“The allegation has been already disproved by contests in the justice system, whether a court of justice or an inquiry by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which already proved that the crackdown was in accordance with the law. The allegations [against Abhisit] are distortions to defame him.”
He also criticises the recent actions of former members of the Future Forward party, now part of a group calling itself “Progressive Movement”. The group says it’s responsible for the Seek the Truth campaign, but Ramet says the truth has already been uncovered by the investigation and there is nothing to hide.
“I want to let them know that in fact, they don’t have to shoot any laser to find the truth. Truth is truth. There are already clear investigation results by many committees and the justice system.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam says that PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha is ordering an in-depth comparison of the legal measures that can be used to control Covid-19 if the government revokes the state of emergency.
The Emergency Decree, issued back on March 24, gave the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration extraordinary powers – implementing curfews, travel restrictions, restricting provincial governors from implementing or removing measures for their provinces, specific bans on mass gatherings, fines and prison time for violations, among others.
The current decree is scheduled to end on May 31, two weeks from today.
According to Wissanu, there are several factors the government must consider, in terms of whether or not to continue the emergency decree, besides simple numbers of cases.
He says one of the biggest concerns is that by putting the power back in the hands of governors to fully decide measures in their provinces, the possibility of some governors to be substantially more relaxed with measures for political gain, and for some to be significantly stricter, becomes inevitable. The governors of Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, and Phuket, whose economies rely almost entirely on tourism, have said that they’d like to seek domestic tourism options open faster due to the high numbers of unemployed in their provinces.
“Another major concern is the ability to properly to manage the situation at a national level, and the legal support to do so under regular laws. This is why the PM has ordered the study to compare the options available.”
He says the legal study of the benefits and liabilities of cancelling or continuing the Emergency Decree will take at least the next week. A final decision, which will need the approval of the National Security Council and the Thai Cabinet, would likely take effect on or around the weekly Cabinet meeting in the last week of this month.
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam

SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Politics
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
The Thai PM has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to a list of Thai billionaires he wrote to a month ago seeking their guidance and ideas at the height of the Thai outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. He thanked them in a Facebook post and commented on their willingness to “offer a helping hand”.
“All of them had responded energetically to my call to help people affected by business closures as a direct result of the contagion.”
“The unity, generosity and care of Thai people for their fellow countrymen and others are unique.”
In addition to the 20 billionaires he originally wrote to, the PM says that there were others who volunteered their help, as well as members of the public who did whatever they could to share happiness with others.
He said that what matters was not the not the amount of money or the value of the projects the tycoons became involved in to assist those in difficulty… “but their willingness to ease the hardships of the Thai people at an extremely challenging time.”
Here is the original letter, translated into English, from the Thai PM…
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
