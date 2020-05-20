Redshirts leader says “justice will never be served” over 2010 military crackdown | The Thaiger

The leader of the “Redshirts”, political activists supportive of former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, says the military government will never be held to account for a 2010 crackdown that cost the lives of nearly 100 people, most of them civilians. His comments come just days after a spokesman for the Democrat Party, a member of the ruling coalition, claimed the crackdown was legal.

Khaosod English reports that Jatuporn Prompan was speaking at a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of government action that ended 3 months’ of anti-government protests in Bangkok during 2010.

Between the months of March and May 2010, over 100,000 activists marched on the capital, calling for the cabinet to be dissolved and elections to be held. They were finally crushed by a bloody government crackdown. Although charges were initially brought against Abhisit Vejjajiva, PM at the time, and Suthep Thaugsuban, deputy PM, these were later dropped. To date nobody has been held accountable for the loss of life and Jatuporn says he believes justice will never be done.

The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak means the commemoration ceremony in the capital was more low-key than originally planned. Jatuporn, who led the 2010 protests, has also hit out at pro-government figures for implying that those protesting 10 years ago were terrorists.

“The truth is that this was the deadliest fight for democracy in Thailand. Over the past 10 years, the Redshirts have been living humbly because we know that there is no way for us to fight. We can only seek for justice, but it will not be delivered. I have stressed to the families of the deceased that their children, parents, and relatives are martyrs. They are not terrorists.”

He adds that any move to attempt to bring Abhisit and Suthep to justice is doomed to fail as the current military government will find them not guilty. However, Weng Tojirakarn, another prominent Redshirt leader says despite this, the fight for democracy must continue.

“We should not let the 10 year mark go as another ritual, but we should do something more sustainable to continue the spirit of the martyrs. We must build a democracy that will truly stand in Thai society, no matter how difficult it can be.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English