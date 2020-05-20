Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
Of the 264 passengers who arrived from London on a repatriated flight 2 days ago, yesterday deputy director of operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport reported that 9 Thais on the flight were discovered with a high temperature at the initial screening when they deplaned.
“Airport staff screened all passengers who arrived on the EVA Air flight number BR068 from London.”
“The 9 that had high fevers were rushed to the hospital, while the rest were transported to government designated quarantine facilities, which includes Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel in Chonburi, Movenpick Hotel and Qiu Hotel in Bangkok.”
There are thousands of Thais repatriating on specially-chartered aircraft this month and into June as the government organises the flights through its overseas embassies for Thais wanting to return home at this time. The Thai citizens are having to pay for the cost of the flights.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended its ban on international scheduled flights until at least the end of June.
Crime
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
5 former National Office of Buddhism officials, including a former chief, have been found guilty of stealing 21 million baht from the organisation back in 2015. The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases convicted the 5 of embezzlement and sentenced them to prison. They are also required to repay 21 million baht to the NOB.
The convicted were identified as…
• 61 year old Phanom Sonsilp, a former director of the NOB
• Bunloet Sopha, aged 54, a former official at the Lampang Buddhism office
• 51 year old Phonphen Kittitharangkun and 54 year old Kaeo Chittakhop, former academics with the NOB’s division for Buddhism studies;
• Phatthana Su-ammatmontri, aged 50, a former academic with the NOB’s Buddhism promotion division.
Phanom, Bunloet, Phonphen and Kaeo were given 13 years and 4 months in prison for embezzlement, while Phatthana was given 4 years for helping them. The court ordered all 5 to jointly return 21 million baht to the NOB.
Meanwhile, the court handed suspended sentences to 2 former monks found guilty of 6 counts of money laundering at the Wat Sa Ket temple in Bangkok. They were identified as Methi Sutthikon and Wichit Thammaphon, former assistant abbots at the temple. The court found the duo guilty of approving a 14.2 million baht in cash transfers from the temple’s account from March to December in 2015.
They were handed 8 years in prison but their sentences were suspended.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, officials in Bangkok are carrying out inspections on shopping malls, shops and restaurants to ensure the guidelines governing the “new normal” are being adhered to.
Nation Thailand reports that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has assigned officers to conduct the checks across 50 districts in the capital. They will be checking that adequate social distancing is in place and that the ban on alcohol consumption is being upheld.
Bangkok governor, Asawin Khwanmuang, says there will be no second chances for businesses violating the ban on on-site alcohol consumption.
“If any restaurant allows customers to sit and drink alcohol in the shop, they will be ordered to close the shop immediately. There will be no warnings or suggestions for correction. Moreover, stores are also prohibited from organising promotions or activities that may cause close contact or congestion, which would raise the risk of spreading the virus.”
Malls such as Central World are coming under particular scrutiny due to their large size and the number of people they can attract. The city’s public transport providers have already put several measures in place to improve physical distancing among commuters, particularly during peak times.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
