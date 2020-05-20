Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’ | The Thaiger

Of the 264 passengers who arrived from London on a repatriated flight 2 days ago, yesterday deputy director of operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport reported that 9 Thais on the flight were discovered with a high temperature at the initial screening when they deplaned.

“Airport staff screened all passengers who arrived on the EVA Air flight number BR068 from London.”

“The 9 that had high fevers were rushed to the hospital, while the rest were transported to government designated quarantine facilities, which includes Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel in Chonburi, Movenpick Hotel and Qiu Hotel in Bangkok.”

There are thousands of Thais repatriating on specially-chartered aircraft this month and into June as the government organises the flights through its overseas embassies for Thais wanting to return home at this time. The Thai citizens are having to pay for the cost of the flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has extended its ban on international scheduled flights until at least the end of June.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand