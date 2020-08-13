Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

Covid-19 restrictions on public transport, educational institutions, and sporting events around the country, are being eased further from today. In addition, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has confirmed that Chinese fruit traders may enter the country for the purpose of exporting fruit.

From today, schools can reopen as normal, but officials are leaving the decision up to individual educational institutions, based on their situation. Public transport operators on both land and water can resume normal operations without having to limit passenger numbers for social distancing purposes. Sporting and other outdoor events can increase the number of people in attendance, within reasonable limits.

The latest relaxation of the rules comes as the Kingdom approaches 80 days without a case of local transmission of the virus. The emergency decree remains in effect until at least the end of the month and a ban on international tourists and most other arrivals from overseas is in place “indefinitely”.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Auckland cluster grows with 13 new Covid-19 infections reported

Jack Burton

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Auckland cluster grows with 13 new Covid-19 infections reported | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Ladbible

Health officials in New Zealand announced yesterday that the new coronavirus cluster in Auckland has risen to 17 cases, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in the country’s biggest city. National health chief Ashley Bloomfield said there are 13 new confirmed infections, all linked to 4 family members found on Tuesday, ending New Zealand’s record of 102 days without community transmission of the virus. Police have been helping to implement an initial 3 day lockdown in Auckland since midday yesterday as teams of health workers rush to find the cluster’s origin and ramp up testing in the city. Bloomfield […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Flights into Thailand &#8211; &#8220;It&#8217;s an indefinite ban&#8221; | The Thaiger

A ban on international scheduled flights into Thailand remains in force “while the pandemic situation remains critical in many countries.” “It’s an indefinite ban.” This was further confirmation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand yesterday in response to clarification of the country’s ban on allowing foreign tourists back into Thailand. CAAT director Chula Sukmanop and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration say they are monitoring the “global situation” before deciding when commercial flights would resume back into Thailand. For their part, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has instructed the government that many foreigners have signalled their […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

No tourists until 2021 &#8211; Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Throw open those borders. Maybe in 2021.

Thailand is currently caught in a number of quandaries that will continue to threaten the economy and stability of the country. Meanwhile the borders remain largely sealed, with the prospect of general tourist travel being pushed forward until at least 2021. There have been a number of official comments to support the prediction that Thailand’s borders will remain closed to general traveller traffic for at least the rest of this year. From the Thai aviation authorities and a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. At a webinar last week the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending