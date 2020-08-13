Covid restrictions eased further for public transport, schools, sporting events | The Thaiger

Covid-19 restrictions on public transport, educational institutions, and sporting events around the country, are being eased further from today. In addition, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has confirmed that Chinese fruit traders may enter the country for the purpose of exporting fruit.

From today, schools can reopen as normal, but officials are leaving the decision up to individual educational institutions, based on their situation. Public transport operators on both land and water can resume normal operations without having to limit passenger numbers for social distancing purposes. Sporting and other outdoor events can increase the number of people in attendance, within reasonable limits.

The latest relaxation of the rules comes as the Kingdom approaches 80 days without a case of local transmission of the virus. The emergency decree remains in effect until at least the end of the month and a ban on international tourists and most other arrivals from overseas is in place “indefinitely”.

