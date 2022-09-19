Connect with us

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work

PHOTO: Nepotism and political favours are believed to be factors in government promotions. (via Reference for Business)

A new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) found that many government officials thought that nepotism and favours are common in job promotions, but still believe other factors are far more important. The survey found that over 50% believed that promotions were given to the family or friends of those in power, while 73.28% believed it occurred at least sometimes. Just under 20% of those polled believed that mutual favours were exchanged for promotions.

The poll surveyed 1,310 state enterprise workers and other bureaucrats between September 12 and 14. While the majority believed nepotism occurred and many believed people exchanged political favours for promotions, less than 2% of people polled said nepotism is the major factor in promotions this year.

About 65% of those in the NIDA poll believed that good old-fashioned skill and hard work are the way to get ahead, with 35.04% saying capability and experience win promotions and another 29.85% believing capability and past performance will determine who gets promoted.

The key questions asked in the poll focused on nepotism, favours, and other ways to get promoted, as well as what those surveyed would do if they encountered such corruption.

Do you think nepotism was a factor in promotions?

  • 34.58% quite often
  • 15.57% had a strong influence
  • 23.13% rarely
  • 25.35% no
  • 1.37% not sure, no comment

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work | News by Thaiger

 

Do you think mutual favours were a factor?

  • 43.21% no
  • 23.74% rarely
  • 19.69% quite often
  • 10.08% always
  • 3.28% not sure, no comment

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work | News by Thaiger

 

What do you think is the major factor in promotions this year?

  • 35.04% capability and experience
  • 29.85% capability and past performance
  • 13.36% seniority
  • 8.47% vision related to the new post
  • 7.94% knowledge (education level and training)
  • 3.74% good discipline
  • 1.45% others, including nepotism and connections
  • 0.15% not sure, no comment

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work | News by Thaiger

 

 

What would you do if you suspected promotions were unfair?

  • 0.31% take other action
  • 0.76% not sure, no comment
  • 1.75% complain to the media
  • 2.06% use influential people to pressure their boss
  • 3.44% plea for justice via social media
  • 4.27%  resign
  • 6.72% file a case with the administrative court
  • 26.34% do nothing
  • 54.35% make an official appeal

 

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

  Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

