Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders | The Thaiger

Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
Bangkok Police are collating evidence to charge leaders of Saturday’s political gathering on Saturday held on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations in Bangkok, after discovering the rally was held without official permission.
Chief of Metropolitan Police Division 6, Pol Maj-General Metee Rakpan, says the police were checking if the rally, near the Pathumwan intersection was against the law, as the leaders had not notified Pathumwan Police Station.
Meanwhile Senator Somchai Sawangkarn also posted a message on his Facebook account stating that the rally was illegal as the Public Assembly Act requires organisers to notify the event in advance, and prohibits the assembly from taking place within a 150 metre radius of the palace. The Sra Pathum palace is located nearby the Pathumwan intersection. It’s the official residence of Princess Sirindhorn.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the embattled Future Forward Party leader, had called on his supporters to rally on Saturday, to express opposition to the current political situation and showing that people “would not surrender to dictatorship”.
“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”
“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
“They were just being playful.” Playful indeed!
A couple caught engaging in some spontaneous ‘close-and-personal’ in the back of a Bangkok tuk-tuk has got Thailand’s online community in a fluster. Whilst tourism numbers stagnate and thousands gather in the centre of the city for the biggest political rally in five years, THIS has been the biggest talking point for Thai netizens.
Videos of the amorous couple set Thailand’s keyboard warriors alight on Friday prompting the tuk-tuk driver to come forward and clarify that the pair were just being playful, according to media reports.
The clips shared by Facebook user Khun-Khachen, showed a group of five passengers crammed into the back of the tuk-tuk barrelling down a busy street in the capital. The Facebook post was deleted by Friday morning. The YouTube version was deleted last night.
A woman was sitting on a man’s lap with her skirt hitched up to her waist. The pair appeared to be enjoying sex, undeterred by the bumpy ride, the public road or the camera pointed at them. In one clip, a man can be heard saying in Thai “no underwear?”
There was a barrage of angry comments condemning the couple’s actions saying it was inappropriate for a Buddhist country.
Unidentified naked man in Bangkok death plunge
Police say a naked man has fallen to his death from a condominium tower in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district early on Saturday. The unidentified man’s body was found lying face down on the street.
The incident happened at a 29 storey luxury condo in the Ratchayothin area. It was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to Thai media.
The man is believed to have been in his 30’s and was stark naked with no identifying marks to assist with ID. His face and body were disfigured in the fall, making identification difficult. Police weren’t even able to ascertain whether the victim was Thai or a foreigner.
Police say security footage from the condominium captured the body of the man falling. They have yet to determine which room the victim was staying in, but officers inspecting the building found the fire escape door on the 20th floor open. At this stage, they haven’t ruled out foul play.
A police spokesman told media they will examine CCTV footage further today.
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success
“Walk, Eat, Taste, and Explore”. And thousands descended on Silom Road to welcome the new walking street destination yesterday.
Street performers, crowds and live music transformed Silom Road into Bangkok’s newest walking street yesterday with the first of the new walking street-style markets opening up in Bangkok. There was also another one in Yowarat Road in Chinatown. The “Walking Street @Silom” welcomed visitors to the brand new destination which will now be a regular event on every 3rd Sunday of the month from midday to 10pm.
Right from lunchtime yesterday, big crowds of locals and tourists turned up for the grand opening shopping amongst the 100s of vendors and enjoying local dishes along Silom Road. Stalls lined both sides of the road, some under the local BTS providing some shade from the Bangkok sunshine.
300 businesses participated in stall for the first event, 70% being food stalls including classic Thai food and more modern ‘fusion’ options. Vendors provided home products, handmade goods, OTOP (One Tambon, One Product) products, clothes, and assorted arts and crafts. There were also street performers who will be a regular fixture at the monthly event.
A casually dressed Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the inaugural event and officially opened Walking Street @Silom for business on its first day. The new walking street aims to promote tourism in the area along whilst boosting the local economy. The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang attended the grand opening celebration as well.
The PM said the aim of the market was to provide a local experience for visitors and tourists along with the famous Thai smile.
“The Thai people need to keep these good qualities by continuing to smile and to have peace along with efficiency and safety. The government wants to increase tourism, but safety and stability must come first.”
The Silom Road Walking Street will return on the 3rd Sunday of January.
