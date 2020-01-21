Opposition will ask NACC to probe Thai PM on three counts | The Thaiger

Seven of Thailand’s opposition parties are demanding that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigate Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for allegedly breaching the law on three issues. They claim…

• The Prime Minister failed to state the sources of the Government’s revenue in its policy statement presented to parliament last year.

• The process of selection of senators was illegal due to the presence of members of the post-coup junta on the selection committee.

• The Prime Minister failed to recite the oath of office fully during the swearing-in ceremony, an issue which remains unresolved as the Constitutional Court has not accepted the matter for consideration.

The acting chief opposition whip and Prachachart party secretary-general Thavee Sodsong says the move is unrelated to the upcoming censure debate, where seven cabinet ministers, as well as the PM, are to be challenged.

The opposition will submit the official censure motion to the Lower House tomorrow. The House will set the dates for a no-confidence debate when the Government is ready defend itself against the motion.

Phumtham Vechayachai, advisor to the leader of the opposition, said that the Government should step down if it is shown that the Government cannot solve the nation’s pressing economic problems.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World