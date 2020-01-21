Connect with us

Crime

Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Anucha Jansrithong being placed into an ambulance in Pattaya on Saturday. - The Pattaya News
A man remains in a coma in Pattaya after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father on Saturday night. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene in Banglamung district to find 29 year old Anucha Jansrithong with a gunshot wound.

20 year old Phonthip Ployboot told police that Anucha is her ex-boyfriend and alleged he had threatened her and her father with a knife many times in the past.

This time, she claims, he brought a gun to her home and pointed it at her head. Her father ran to help to help and they started fighting before the gun was fired during the struggle. The 29 year old has been unconscious and in a coma since the shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation and intend to take further legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Bangkok

Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok police arrest a suspect found breaking into an ATM - INN News

Breaking into an ATM in broad daylight might not be the best idea, as a Burmese man learned yesterday after his arrest Monday in Bangkok. Officers from the Klong Tan Police Station were called and went to the location to discover the man wearing a black tank top and jeans holding a crowbar, which he was using to tear apart a Bangkok Bank ATM in front of a Maxvalu store in Sukhumvit 71.

The arrest is largely thanks to alert citizens and the bank security guard, who grabbed the man and held him until police arrived. The machine was damaged, mostly at the keypad, which the man tried to to pry open. Needless to say he was unsuccessful and all cash was safe and left untouched inside the machine.

Police identified the suspect as 33 year old Chawang-knang from Myanmar. He had no ID with him at the time of the arrest.

The suspect admitted trying to break into the ATMs because he needed money. A urine test at the police station revealed traces of drugs in his system. Police are gathering evidence and the man will be prosecuted.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Central Thailand

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Police question suspect in Lop Buri gold shop shootings | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A CCTV screenshot of the gold shop robbery in progress. - CCTV image

Police in the northeastern province of Nong Khai are confident they’ve identified a suspect in the January 9 gold shop robbery and shooting in the central Lop Buri province that killed three people, including a two-year boy, and injured four others. The man was summoned for questioning.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says that the man, whose identity is currently being withheld, matches the suspect’s profile, being around the same height and spotted carrying a red shoulder bag, the same as used by the robber. Chakthip says if DNA test results disqualify the man as a suspect, he’ll be released.

Police have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras installed along routes that were likely used by the gunman when he fled, but found no clues that could lead to an arrest.

Deputy national police chief Chaiwat Kateworachai, meanwhile, asked the robber to turn himself in within 10 days (assuming that the current suspect isn’t charged).

“He will be caught sooner or later.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Central Thailand

Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screengrab of the gunman as he stormed the Aurora Gold Shop on January 9

A suspect has been summoned for questioning in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Khai, just south of the Laos border. It’s believed he may be the man who shot and killed three people, and injured four others during a gold shop heist on January 9 in Lop Buri province.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, matches the suspect’s profile, being of a similar height and demeanour, and seen carrying a red shoulder bag, similar to the bag carried by the robber when he stormed the Aurora Gold Shop in the Robinsons Shopping Centre.

At a media briefing on current progress in the case, the national police chief said he was informed by his deputy that a man who resembled the gunman was being questioned in Nong Khai.

The robber, who wore a ski mask, army boots and camouflage clothing, was armed with a 9mm pistol, silencer and a long knife. There was numerous CCTV that captured the man during his brief rampage where he casually strolled into the shop and shot customers and staff. One of the people killed was a two year old boy who was shot in the head as we walking past the shop with his mother.

The Nong Khai police have called the man in for questioning and collected a DNA sample, according to National police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, adding that if the results of the tests exclude the individual as a suspect, he will be released.

Police in charge of investigating the robbery-murder case have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras, installed on escape routes that could have been used by the fleeing gunman. They have not found any clues which could lead to an arrest.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 days ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 days ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 days ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 days ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 week ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน! | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม2 weeks ago

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23 | The Thaiger
ทีมชาติไทย2 weeks ago

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ2 weeks ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

