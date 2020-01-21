Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father
A man remains in a coma in Pattaya after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father on Saturday night. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene in Banglamung district to find 29 year old Anucha Jansrithong with a gunshot wound.
20 year old Phonthip Ployboot told police that Anucha is her ex-boyfriend and alleged he had threatened her and her father with a knife many times in the past.
This time, she claims, he brought a gun to her home and pointed it at her head. Her father ran to help to help and they started fighting before the gun was fired during the struggle. The 29 year old has been unconscious and in a coma since the shooting.
Police are continuing their investigation and intend to take further legal action.
Bangkok
Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM
Breaking into an ATM in broad daylight might not be the best idea, as a Burmese man learned yesterday after his arrest Monday in Bangkok. Officers from the Klong Tan Police Station were called and went to the location to discover the man wearing a black tank top and jeans holding a crowbar, which he was using to tear apart a Bangkok Bank ATM in front of a Maxvalu store in Sukhumvit 71.
The arrest is largely thanks to alert citizens and the bank security guard, who grabbed the man and held him until police arrived. The machine was damaged, mostly at the keypad, which the man tried to to pry open. Needless to say he was unsuccessful and all cash was safe and left untouched inside the machine.
Police identified the suspect as 33 year old Chawang-knang from Myanmar. He had no ID with him at the time of the arrest.
The suspect admitted trying to break into the ATMs because he needed money. A urine test at the police station revealed traces of drugs in his system. Police are gathering evidence and the man will be prosecuted.
Central Thailand
Central Thailand
Suspect questioned over the fatal gold heist at Aurora Gold Shop in Lop Buri
A suspect has been summoned for questioning in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Khai, just south of the Laos border. It’s believed he may be the man who shot and killed three people, and injured four others during a gold shop heist on January 9 in Lop Buri province.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, matches the suspect’s profile, being of a similar height and demeanour, and seen carrying a red shoulder bag, similar to the bag carried by the robber when he stormed the Aurora Gold Shop in the Robinsons Shopping Centre.
At a media briefing on current progress in the case, the national police chief said he was informed by his deputy that a man who resembled the gunman was being questioned in Nong Khai.
The robber, who wore a ski mask, army boots and camouflage clothing, was armed with a 9mm pistol, silencer and a long knife. There was numerous CCTV that captured the man during his brief rampage where he casually strolled into the shop and shot customers and staff. One of the people killed was a two year old boy who was shot in the head as we walking past the shop with his mother.
The Nong Khai police have called the man in for questioning and collected a DNA sample, according to National police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, adding that if the results of the tests exclude the individual as a suspect, he will be released.
Police in charge of investigating the robbery-murder case have checked footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras, installed on escape routes that could have been used by the fleeing gunman. They have not found any clues which could lead to an arrest.
