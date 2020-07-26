Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he doesn’t oppose students’ demonstrations but urged them to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to help avoid spreading Covid-19 coronavirus. He said his main concern about student rallies is safety, but masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. (Thailand hasn’t had a locally transmitted case of the virus for over 2 months.) He said he won’t oppose students’ demonstrations because they want to communicate their feelings to the government.

“Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 2 months and foreigners from countries where COVID-19 is spreading are not allowed to visit Thailand. Besides, those who return from other countries must be quarantined for 14 days.”

Asked if the government could meet students’ demands, he said that many issues could be considered, including amendments to the constitution, but demonstrators must abide by laws.

According to Anutin, If protesters demands were met, there would be an assembly to draft a new constitution, and a referendum. If everyone agrees, the House would be dissolved and there would be a general election, held in a democratic manner

He oppposed dissolving the House before a constitutional amendment, saying that would not make any difference.

SOURCE: TNA

Jack Burton

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: US Embassy

Despite Thailand going over 2 months without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, the US embassy has sent thousands of face masks to Chiang Rai province. A representative of the US embassy delivered the masks, valued at around 458,000 baht, to authorities in Chiang Rai this week. Regional US honorary consul general Sean O’Neil says the USA wants to help provide protection to the hill tribe people living in the remote mountains. “We are honoured that the Thai authorities trust us to help provide this equipment. We believe the Covid-19 face masks will be helpful for the poverty-stricken citizens during […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case

Jack Burton

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Forbes

North Korea has, until now, claimed not a single case of Covid-19 within its borders, a claim widely doubted by experts. Today, North Korea state media reports that the secretive nation’s “dear leader” Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong, near the border with South Korea, under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected coronavirus symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country. If the patient tests positive, he or she will be the North’s first “confirmed” coronavirus case. North Korea has consistently said it’s had no virus cases in its territory, […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 UPDATE: 3 new cases in Thailand, world total passes 16 million

Jack Burton

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Covid-19 UPDATE: 3 new cases in Thailand, world total passes 16 million | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Medical News

On a day when the number of the world’s total infections zooms through the 16 million mark, and the US total for deaths is about to reach 150,000 people, Thailand again registers a mere 3 new cases, again all imported. The USA, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the world’s Top 5 coronavirus hotspots with a host of South American countries now posting worryingly high numbers of new daily cases. In other snippets of Covid news from around the world…. • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened an emergency meeting after the country’s first suspected case of […]

Continue Reading
