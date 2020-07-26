Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing | The Thaiger

Politics
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he doesn’t oppose students’ demonstrations but urged them to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to help avoid spreading Covid-19 coronavirus. He said his main concern about student rallies is safety, but masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. (Thailand hasn’t had a locally transmitted case of the virus for over 2 months.) He said he won’t oppose students’ demonstrations because they want to communicate their feelings to the government.
“Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 2 months and foreigners from countries where COVID-19 is spreading are not allowed to visit Thailand. Besides, those who return from other countries must be quarantined for 14 days.”
Asked if the government could meet students’ demands, he said that many issues could be considered, including amendments to the constitution, but demonstrators must abide by laws.
According to Anutin, If protesters demands were met, there would be an assembly to draft a new constitution, and a referendum. If everyone agrees, the House would be dissolved and there would be a general election, held in a democratic manner
He oppposed dissolving the House before a constitutional amendment, saying that would not make any difference.
SOURCE: TNAKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
Despite Thailand going over 2 months without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, the US embassy has sent thousands of face masks to Chiang Rai province. A representative of the US embassy delivered the masks, valued at around 458,000 baht, to authorities in Chiang Rai this week. Regional US honorary consul general Sean O’Neil says the USA wants to help provide protection to the hill tribe people living in the remote mountains. “We are honoured that the Thai authorities trust us to help provide this equipment. We believe the Covid-19 face masks will be helpful for the poverty-stricken citizens during […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case
North Korea has, until now, claimed not a single case of Covid-19 within its borders, a claim widely doubted by experts. Today, North Korea state media reports that the secretive nation’s “dear leader” Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong, near the border with South Korea, under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected coronavirus symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country. If the patient tests positive, he or she will be the North’s first “confirmed” coronavirus case. North Korea has consistently said it’s had no virus cases in its territory, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: 3 new cases in Thailand, world total passes 16 million
On a day when the number of the world’s total infections zooms through the 16 million mark, and the US total for deaths is about to reach 150,000 people, Thailand again registers a mere 3 new cases, again all imported. The USA, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the world’s Top 5 coronavirus hotspots with a host of South American countries now posting worryingly high numbers of new daily cases. In other snippets of Covid news from around the world…. • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened an emergency meeting after the country’s first suspected case of […]
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
Nakhon Panom man shot dead after wounding policeman
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
Deputy PM backs protesters’ demand for constitutional reform
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Expats1 day ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Crime2 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Bangkok3 days ago
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped