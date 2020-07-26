Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger
The abbot of a temple in the eastern Chon Buri province was found hanged yesterday. Police have ruled the death a suicide. The man, identified as 56 year old Phra Cholasrirosoto, was the abbot of Wat Khao Din Rom Pho Thong in Ban Bueang. He was found by 49 year old Phra Kitja Kittiphattho, who had come to deliver fruit at 10am. Kitja found the abbot hanging from a nylon rope tied to the ceiling of his sleeping cubicle.

Kitja told The Pattaya News that Cholasrirosoto had numerous long term health conditions for at least the last 3 years, and believed that was what led the abbot to end his life. Kitja said the abbot had very little appetite and rarely ate recently other than small portions of fruit, due to his health. Police say there were no signs of a disturbance and that according to medical support staff, the Abbot had been dead for about 5 hours.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

